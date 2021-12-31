River & Mercantile Llc Buys iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

New Purchases: IWV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River & Mercantile Llc. As of 2021Q4, River & Mercantile Llc owns 26 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 472,544 shares, 26.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.35% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 320,613 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 174,126 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.35% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 177,902 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81% iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB) - 161,859 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.78%

River & Mercantile Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $261.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 4,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Llc added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 42.78%. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $69.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 161,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.37%. The purchase prices were between $102.87 and $108.17, with an estimated average price of $105.61. The stock is now traded at around $97.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 73,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 100.61%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 17,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

River & Mercantile Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

River & Mercantile Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF. The sale prices were between $21.61 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $22.59.