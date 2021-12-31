Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Versor Investments LP Buys Cerner Corp, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, Vonage Holdings Corp, Sells Five9 Inc, ,

insider
Investment company Versor Investments LP (Current Portfolio) buys Cerner Corp, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, Vonage Holdings Corp, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Rogers Corp, sells Five9 Inc, , , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Versor Investments LP. As of 2021Q4, Versor Investments LP owns 528 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Versor Investments LP
  1. MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 2,811,150 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.46%
  2. People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) - 6,039,689 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
  3. Sterling Bancorp (STL) - 4,148,175 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.35%
  4. Cerner Corp (CERN) - 1,145,591 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6666.63%
  5. Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) - 2,211,351 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.37%
New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)

Versor Investments LP initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 279,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

Versor Investments LP initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 775,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TriState Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)

Versor Investments LP initiated holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,894,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

Versor Investments LP initiated holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.83 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,333,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)

Versor Investments LP initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $20.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,960,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO)

Versor Investments LP initiated holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $12.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,124,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Versor Investments LP added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 6666.63%. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 1,145,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)

Versor Investments LP added to a holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC by 24224.66%. The purchase prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 4,413,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)

Versor Investments LP added to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 14035.29%. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 4,042,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Versor Investments LP added to a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp by 37273.50%. The purchase prices were between $17.93 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $20.17. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 4,073,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Versor Investments LP added to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 6676.60%. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 338,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Veoneer Inc (VNE)

Versor Investments LP added to a holding in Veoneer Inc by 363.70%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,242,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (PPD)

Versor Investments LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Versor Investments LP sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Versor Investments LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Versor Investments LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: (RPAI)

Versor Investments LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Sold Out: (VER)

Versor Investments LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Versor Investments LP. Also check out:

1. Versor Investments LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Versor Investments LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Versor Investments LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Versor Investments LP keeps buying
