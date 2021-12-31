R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc Buys Viatris Inc, Boeing Co, Apple Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: BA, AAPL,
- Added Positions: VTRS, WMB, LLY, LIN, FEZ,
- Reduced Positions: IBM, KMI,
- Sold Out: KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of R.M.SINCERBEAUX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,051 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Visa Inc (V) - 71,719 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 61,350 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio.
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 44,968 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio.
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 328,650 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20%
R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $212.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.657400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 69.68%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 222,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
