GYL Financial Synergies, LLC Buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Sysco Corp, Marriott International Inc

- New Purchases: IUSB, DGX, VTV, SPIB, AOR, MUB, MCO, VBK, MDT, AGG, DWAC, SCHD, PANW, TT, VB, MMM, XLU, PAYX, RWK, GM, SPXL, CHGG, AMD,
- Added Positions: VHT, SPY, VIG, BSV, STIP, VTI, SPAB, IVV, LLY, AAPL, IJH, VOO, MRK, IJR, IEMG, BRK.B, TSLA, IEFA, GOOG, JPM, AMZN, JNJ, UNH, GOOGL, AXP, PEP, VZ, ABT, BAC, FB, T, MSFT, TJX, ADBE, BMY, GS, HD, DVY, SCZ, ORCL, PFE, RTX, RWR, USB, ABBV, ALL, MO, CARR, CVX, CSCO, CMCSA, COST, DE, GE, ILMN, ISRG, ICF, HYG, PFF, EFG, MRCC, NFLX, OTIS, TROW, QSR, SYK, UPS, VOOG, VGT, V, ACN, AMT, NLY, APO, BK, BX, BA, CI, COF, CCL, CAT, CAG, EA, FDX, HON, HRL, IBM, EEM, EFA, MCD, NRG, NMFC, NVDA, PVH, QCOM, XLB, XLV, XLF, SBUX, BND, DES,
- Reduced Positions: SCHB, PG, MAR, BAM, UNP, XOM, XLY, SPGI, PYPL, XLE, USMV, XLC, DTN, AMGN, LOW, MA, XLK, DIS, GLD, SCHE, ARKK, STX, NXST, MNST, FNF, CVS, SHOP, GLW, BGCP,
- Sold Out: BABA, SYY,
For the details of GYL Financial Synergies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gyl+financial+synergies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GYL Financial Synergies, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 82,546 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.49%
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 102,082 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4402.96%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 140,419 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2111.32%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,268 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 214,761 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7403.88%
GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $134.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 16,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $51.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 54,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $147.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)
GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $55.032900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4402.96%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $248.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 102,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 184.49%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.86%. The holding were 82,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 2111.32%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 140,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7403.88%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 214,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5440.36%. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 116,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4869.70%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.382300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 46,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of GYL Financial Synergies, LLC. Also check out:
1. GYL Financial Synergies, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GYL Financial Synergies, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GYL Financial Synergies, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GYL Financial Synergies, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros