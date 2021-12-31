GYL Financial Synergies, LLC Buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Sysco Corp, Marriott International Inc

New Purchases: IUSB, DGX, VTV, SPIB, AOR, MUB, MCO, VBK, MDT, AGG, DWAC, SCHD, PANW, TT, VB, MMM, XLU, PAYX, RWK, GM, SPXL, CHGG, AMD,

IUSB, DGX, VTV, SPIB, AOR, MUB, MCO, VBK, MDT, AGG, DWAC, SCHD, PANW, TT, VB, MMM, XLU, PAYX, RWK, GM, SPXL, CHGG, AMD, Added Positions: VHT, SPY, VIG, BSV, STIP, VTI, SPAB, IVV, LLY, AAPL, IJH, VOO, MRK, IJR, IEMG, BRK.B, TSLA, IEFA, GOOG, JPM, AMZN, JNJ, UNH, GOOGL, AXP, PEP, VZ, ABT, BAC, FB, T, MSFT, TJX, ADBE, BMY, GS, HD, DVY, SCZ, ORCL, PFE, RTX, RWR, USB, ABBV, ALL, MO, CARR, CVX, CSCO, CMCSA, COST, DE, GE, ILMN, ISRG, ICF, HYG, PFF, EFG, MRCC, NFLX, OTIS, TROW, QSR, SYK, UPS, VOOG, VGT, V, ACN, AMT, NLY, APO, BK, BX, BA, CI, COF, CCL, CAT, CAG, EA, FDX, HON, HRL, IBM, EEM, EFA, MCD, NRG, NMFC, NVDA, PVH, QCOM, XLB, XLV, XLF, SBUX, BND, DES,

VHT, SPY, VIG, BSV, STIP, VTI, SPAB, IVV, LLY, AAPL, IJH, VOO, MRK, IJR, IEMG, BRK.B, TSLA, IEFA, GOOG, JPM, AMZN, JNJ, UNH, GOOGL, AXP, PEP, VZ, ABT, BAC, FB, T, MSFT, TJX, ADBE, BMY, GS, HD, DVY, SCZ, ORCL, PFE, RTX, RWR, USB, ABBV, ALL, MO, CARR, CVX, CSCO, CMCSA, COST, DE, GE, ILMN, ISRG, ICF, HYG, PFF, EFG, MRCC, NFLX, OTIS, TROW, QSR, SYK, UPS, VOOG, VGT, V, ACN, AMT, NLY, APO, BK, BX, BA, CI, COF, CCL, CAT, CAG, EA, FDX, HON, HRL, IBM, EEM, EFA, MCD, NRG, NMFC, NVDA, PVH, QCOM, XLB, XLV, XLF, SBUX, BND, DES, Reduced Positions: SCHB, PG, MAR, BAM, UNP, XOM, XLY, SPGI, PYPL, XLE, USMV, XLC, DTN, AMGN, LOW, MA, XLK, DIS, GLD, SCHE, ARKK, STX, NXST, MNST, FNF, CVS, SHOP, GLW, BGCP,

SCHB, PG, MAR, BAM, UNP, XOM, XLY, SPGI, PYPL, XLE, USMV, XLC, DTN, AMGN, LOW, MA, XLK, DIS, GLD, SCHE, ARKK, STX, NXST, MNST, FNF, CVS, SHOP, GLW, BGCP, Sold Out: BABA, SYY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Sysco Corp, Marriott International Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GYL Financial Synergies, LLC. As of 2021Q4, GYL Financial Synergies, LLC owns 209 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GYL Financial Synergies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gyl+financial+synergies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 82,546 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.49% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 102,082 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4402.96% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 140,419 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2111.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,268 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 214,761 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7403.88%

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $134.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 16,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $51.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 54,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $147.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $55.032900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4402.96%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $248.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 102,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 184.49%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.86%. The holding were 82,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 2111.32%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 140,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7403.88%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 214,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5440.36%. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 116,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4869.70%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.382300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 46,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.