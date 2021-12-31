Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Keudell Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Sells Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF

insider
Investment company Keudell (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, sells Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keudell. As of 2021Q4, Keudell owns 188 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Keudell
  1. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,704,288 shares, 19.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,010 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 36,126 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1338.71%
  4. Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 96,988 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.54%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,908 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Keudell initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.642900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.49%. The holding were 1,704,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Keudell initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 23,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

Keudell initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Keudell initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)

Keudell initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $102.461900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Keudell initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $99.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Keudell added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1338.71%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $287.847000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 36,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Keudell added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Keudell added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 30.83%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Keudell added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 719.23%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $920.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Keudell added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 41.74%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $396.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)

Keudell added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 38,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)

Keudell sold out a holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The sale prices were between $30.06 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.01.

Sold Out: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Keudell sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Keudell sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Keudell sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Keudell sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Keudell sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.



