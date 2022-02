Swiss National Bank Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, VMware Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, , NetEase Inc

Zurich, V8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, VMware Inc, Airbnb Inc, Lucid Group Inc, Rivian Automotive Inc, sells JD.com Inc, , NetEase Inc, , Globant SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swiss National Bank. As of 2021Q4, Swiss National Bank owns 2720 stocks with a total value of $166.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Swiss National Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swiss+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,830,408 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,135,655 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,732,472 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 3,198,559 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,144,390 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%

Swiss National Bank initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,538,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss National Bank initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 656,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss National Bank initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 331,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss National Bank initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.94 and $34.9, with an estimated average price of $31.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 403,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss National Bank initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $60.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 224,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss National Bank initiated holding in Voya Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $70.15, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $70.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 249,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss National Bank added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 80.36%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $161.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 895,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss National Bank added to a holding in VMware Inc by 140.09%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $131.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 796,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss National Bank added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 31.89%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,663,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss National Bank added to a holding in TELUS Corp by 2843.70%. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,798,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss National Bank added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 88.75%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $163.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 533,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss National Bank added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 41.85%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,094,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss National Bank sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Swiss National Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Swiss National Bank sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

Swiss National Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Swiss National Bank sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9.

Swiss National Bank sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64.