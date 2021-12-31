Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys Charter Communications Inc, CVS Health Corp, Catalent Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Moody's Corporation

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Veritas Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Charter Communications Inc, CVS Health Corp, Catalent Inc, Sea, Coupang Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Moody's Corporation, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritas Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q4, Veritas Asset Management LLP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $17.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Veritas Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veritas+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Veritas Asset Management LLP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 746,442 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  2. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 2,623,631 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.72%
  3. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 14,514,784 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.14%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,895,674 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  5. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 15,391,371 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 31.72%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $613.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 2,623,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 14,514,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $101.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 6,070,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $163.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,456,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 87.29%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $21.558900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Veritas Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Veritas Asset Management LLP. Also check out:

1. Veritas Asset Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Veritas Asset Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Veritas Asset Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Veritas Asset Management LLP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus