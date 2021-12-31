Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys Charter Communications Inc, CVS Health Corp, Catalent Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Moody's Corporation

- Added Positions: CHTR, CVS, CTLT, FB, BAX, COO, SE, CPNG, MA, ILMN,
- Reduced Positions: TMO, MCO, UNH, ICE, GOOGL, FISV, CSCO, KO, MSM, GD, PM,
- Sold Out: BABA,
For the details of Veritas Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veritas+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Veritas Asset Management LLP
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 746,442 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 2,623,631 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.72%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 14,514,784 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,895,674 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 15,391,371 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 31.72%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $613.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 2,623,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 14,514,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $101.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 6,070,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $163.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,456,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 87.29%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $21.558900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Veritas Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.
