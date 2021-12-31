Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys Airbnb Inc, Unity Software Inc, Blend Labs Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, Illumina Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ABNB, U, BLND,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Airbnb Inc, Unity Software Inc, Blend Labs Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, Illumina Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, ContextLogic Inc, First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX) - 667,162 shares, 56.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.33% VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 844,600 shares, 19.48% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 25,874 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,286 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.99% VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) - 44,000 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio.

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $161.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 28,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 10,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Blend Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $15.67, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $8.881800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 39,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in ContextLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.39.

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.