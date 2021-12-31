Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys Airbnb Inc, Unity Software Inc, Blend Labs Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, Illumina Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc

Investment company Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Airbnb Inc, Unity Software Inc, Blend Labs Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, Illumina Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, ContextLogic Inc, First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX) - 667,162 shares, 56.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.33%
  2. VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 844,600 shares, 19.48% of the total portfolio.
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 25,874 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,286 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.99%
  5. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) - 44,000 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $161.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 28,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 10,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Blend Labs Inc (BLND)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Blend Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $15.67, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $8.881800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 39,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.

Sold Out: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in ContextLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.39.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

