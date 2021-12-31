Element Pointe Advisors, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

- New Purchases: RCD, COIN, BITO, TIP, TLT, DDOG, ATER, ON, GRAB, XOP, VTEB, DHI, HD, QQQ, OPEN,
- Added Positions: IVV, DXJ, XHB, XLF, ICLN, IWD, PANW, XLK, SNOW, IWF, FB, SNAP, XPEV, QRVO, VGSH, BSV, KKR, INTC, BX, IWN, IWO, PINS, TMO, MRVL, ZEN, REGN, GM, NVDA, TWLO, CRM, PSTG, BMEZ, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, PDBC, ARKG, IEFA, IVW, DISH, DOCU, GLD, SHOP, STIP, ARKK, XLI, SPG, GOOGL, PGX, SBAC, F, PYPL, NEP, NFLX, SQ, ILMN, CCI, CHWY,
- Sold Out: PBW, Z, ZM, IWM, TWOU, VTIP, LMT, FSLR, OHI, WMT, TDG, SOS, BQ,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 176,332 shares, 25.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.38%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 74,282 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.04%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 37,160 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.
- iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 741,341 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.61%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 196,281 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $144.9 and $160.2, with an estimated average price of $153.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 21,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $202.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $152.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 54.79%. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $63.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 146,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 161.32%. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 55,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 35.35%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 195,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 131.96%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $513.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 160.49%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $165.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.Sold Out: 2U Inc (TWOU)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $20 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $26.32.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18.
