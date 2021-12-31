AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Realty Income Corp, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Sells PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, BioXcel Therapeu

New Purchases: O, PDI, TBF, DG, CLF, VUSB, EQRR, COWZ, AB, LLY, YOLO, VCEB, BTI, BITQ, DWAC, NCNA, OCSL, TNL, RIVN, ARKX, BITO, LCID, Z, IVT, VPU,

O, PDI, TBF, DG, CLF, VUSB, EQRR, COWZ, AB, LLY, YOLO, VCEB, BTI, BITQ, DWAC, NCNA, OCSL, TNL, RIVN, ARKX, BITO, LCID, Z, IVT, VPU, Added Positions: VTIP, PFLD, AVGO, BA, PYPL, AMZN, F, VRP, GUNR, PFLT, TSLA, AVXL, SPY, PAVE, AY, NRZ, DSU, DIS, SBUX, HD, GOOGL, BAC, ARCC, IEP, WMB, NBTB, MPW, EWT, ICF, KO,

VTIP, PFLD, AVGO, BA, PYPL, AMZN, F, VRP, GUNR, PFLT, TSLA, AVXL, SPY, PAVE, AY, NRZ, DSU, DIS, SBUX, HD, GOOGL, BAC, ARCC, IEP, WMB, NBTB, MPW, EWT, ICF, KO, Reduced Positions: VCSH, BNDX, RZV, VTI, VT, BND, NYF, V, BTAI, FTGC, SCHE, NEE, GE, PEP, FB, JPST, VCIT, VIAC, CVM, DE, GM, DJP, QQQ, VHT, VLUE, T, ABT, ACN, ADBE, AMD, BMY, CVS, CDNS, CTSH, DHI, MCD, MSFT, MS, NVDA, NEM, PFE, SPG, TGT, TXN, VZ, TEL, SUNS, HZNP, ABBV, CDW, CGC, BABA, AVTR, CARR, PLTR, DIA, RSP, SOXX, VSS, PLD, ARE, AXP, AMT, AVY, TFC, BK, BBY, BLK, FIS, COP, DAR, DECK, GIS, IBM, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, MCHP, NSC, ES, NUE, PXD, PG, RRX, TSM, TMO, TSCO, GWW, WMT, DFS, PM, FBHS, HASI, SYNH, TDOC, EDIT, CRSP, CRWD, NVST, KD, AGG, DVY, FLRN, FXI, TLTE, VUG,

VCSH, BNDX, RZV, VTI, VT, BND, NYF, V, BTAI, FTGC, SCHE, NEE, GE, PEP, FB, JPST, VCIT, VIAC, CVM, DE, GM, DJP, QQQ, VHT, VLUE, T, ABT, ACN, ADBE, AMD, BMY, CVS, CDNS, CTSH, DHI, MCD, MSFT, MS, NVDA, NEM, PFE, SPG, TGT, TXN, VZ, TEL, SUNS, HZNP, ABBV, CDW, CGC, BABA, AVTR, CARR, PLTR, DIA, RSP, SOXX, VSS, PLD, ARE, AXP, AMT, AVY, TFC, BK, BBY, BLK, FIS, COP, DAR, DECK, GIS, IBM, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, MCHP, NSC, ES, NUE, PXD, PG, RRX, TSM, TMO, TSCO, GWW, WMT, DFS, PM, FBHS, HASI, SYNH, TDOC, EDIT, CRSP, CRWD, NVST, KD, AGG, DVY, FLRN, FXI, TLTE, VUG, Sold Out: PCI, TBT, TOST, LNC, IBDM, BWA, CI, ROK, CHGG, SPCE, NLR,

Albany, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Realty Income Corp, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Broadcom Inc, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, sells PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Visa Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owns 507 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allsquare+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 330,340 shares, 15.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 100,823 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 234,677 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 184,456 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) - 77,609 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $17.089000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $204.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 77.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 36,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 40.57%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $599.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $212.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 37.08%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 312.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.34.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Toast Inc. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.