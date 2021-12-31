AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Realty Income Corp, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Sells PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, BioXcel Therapeu

- New Purchases: O, PDI, TBF, DG, CLF, VUSB, EQRR, COWZ, AB, LLY, YOLO, VCEB, BTI, BITQ, DWAC, NCNA, OCSL, TNL, RIVN, ARKX, BITO, LCID, Z, IVT, VPU,
- Added Positions: VTIP, PFLD, AVGO, BA, PYPL, AMZN, F, VRP, GUNR, PFLT, TSLA, AVXL, SPY, PAVE, AY, NRZ, DSU, DIS, SBUX, HD, GOOGL, BAC, ARCC, IEP, WMB, NBTB, MPW, EWT, ICF, KO,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, BNDX, RZV, VTI, VT, BND, NYF, V, BTAI, FTGC, SCHE, NEE, GE, PEP, FB, JPST, VCIT, VIAC, CVM, DE, GM, DJP, QQQ, VHT, VLUE, T, ABT, ACN, ADBE, AMD, BMY, CVS, CDNS, CTSH, DHI, MCD, MSFT, MS, NVDA, NEM, PFE, SPG, TGT, TXN, VZ, TEL, SUNS, HZNP, ABBV, CDW, CGC, BABA, AVTR, CARR, PLTR, DIA, RSP, SOXX, VSS, PLD, ARE, AXP, AMT, AVY, TFC, BK, BBY, BLK, FIS, COP, DAR, DECK, GIS, IBM, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, MCHP, NSC, ES, NUE, PXD, PG, RRX, TSM, TMO, TSCO, GWW, WMT, DFS, PM, FBHS, HASI, SYNH, TDOC, EDIT, CRSP, CRWD, NVST, KD, AGG, DVY, FLRN, FXI, TLTE, VUG,
- Sold Out: PCI, TBT, TOST, LNC, IBDM, BWA, CI, ROK, CHGG, SPCE, NLR,
For the details of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allsquare+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 330,340 shares, 15.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 100,823 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 234,677 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 184,456 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) - 77,609 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $17.089000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $204.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 77.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 36,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 40.57%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $599.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 693 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $212.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 37.08%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 312.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 837 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.34.Sold Out: Toast Inc (TOST)
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Toast Inc. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01.Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
1. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AllSquare Wealth Management LLC keeps buying