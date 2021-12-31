S&co Inc Buys Royalty Pharma PLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Cloudera Inc, Stericycle Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

New Purchases: MRVL, UNH, NEE, ENPH, MQ, AOS, AYI, CL, MDLZ,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Royalty Pharma PLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, sells Cloudera Inc, Stericycle Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Axalta Coating Systems, Trane Technologies PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S&co Inc. As of 2021Q4, S&co Inc owns 193 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 421,237 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.00% Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 707,231 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 190,961 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 237,441 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 222,259 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%

S&co Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&co Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $492.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&co Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&co Inc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $143.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&co Inc initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&co Inc initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.97 and $224.23, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $187.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 56.42%. The purchase prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 145,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 141.51%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $111.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 45.96%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $513.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $163.494800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&co Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 27.46%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $260.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&co Inc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

S&co Inc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.

S&co Inc sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $29.58 and $49.78, with an estimated average price of $40.04.

S&co Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

S&co Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.