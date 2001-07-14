Sasol Chemicals wins Henkel Sustainability Award 2021

Sasol Chemicals, a business unit of Sasol Ltd. (JSE: SOL; NYSE: SSL), has received Henkel’s Beauty Care Sustainability Award 2021 for an innovative product used to make more sustainable deodorants.

Each year Henkel recognizes its top suppliers with this prestigious award. This year, Sasol Chemicals was recognized for its high-purity oleochemical-based paraffin emollient PARAFOL that is used as an alternative for silicone oils in Henkel’s Fa deodorant brand.

“We thank Sasol Chemicals for its expertise in replacing silicone oil with a sustainably sourced high-purity paraffin,” said Frank Meyer, Henkel’s Corporate Vice President R&D Beauty Care. “This helps us implement our sustainability and performance roadmap.”

“Sustainability is a key driver of Sasol Chemicals’ strategy, and our unique chemistry and focus on exceptional product performance provide opportunities to partner with customers to answer the broader, global sustainability call,” said Silke Hoppe, Sasol Chemicals Vice President of Essential Care Chemicals. “We’re delighted to be recognized for helping our long-term partner Henkel make its products more sustainable.”

The PARAFOL product line, manufactured at the company’s plant in Brunsbüttel, Germany, is part of Sasol Chemicals’ broad range of ingredients and solutions that can be tailored for many personal care and cosmetics applications. Emollients are used in personal care products to enable them to be applied smoothly on the skin. As a very light emollient, PARAFOL spreads, evaporates and dries quickly, helping it distribute a product’s other ingredients smoothly and evenly without an oily feel. Because it is a biodegradable, high-purity, linear paraffin derived from renewable resources, it is an ideal choice for replacing light and volatile silicone oils like cyclomethicones (for example, cyclopentasiloxane [D5]), as well as volatile dimethicones, to enable more environmentally friendly formulations.

About Sasol Chemicals

Sasol Chemicals is a solutions provider focused on sustainability, circularity and specialties. It fulfills its purpose of “Innovating for a better world” by offering a broad, state-of-the-art portfolio of specialty and commodity chemicals for a wide range of applications and industries.

Our solutions are used by more than 7,500 customers, in 120 countries, in countless products that improve the quality of life for people around the world. They also provide the building blocks for a sustainable future by helping reduce energy usage, waste and packaging, and by providing solutions to the renewable energy industry.

Sasol Chemicals is a business of Sasol Limited, a leading chemicals and energy company focused on creating sustainable value for our stakeholders. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sasol.com%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005024/en/