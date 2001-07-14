Cinemark Introduces All-Access Pass for Cinema's Biggest Fans During Annual Oscar® Movie Week Festival

Cinemark+Holdings%2C+Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, introduces a brand new all-inclusive digital pass for cinema’s biggest fans during its annual Oscar® Movie Week festival. In theatres from Monday, March 21 through Sunday, March 27, the festival givesfans the chance to experience this year’s Best Picture and Best Short (Live Action and Animated) nominated films and have their own ballot ready in hand when the 94th Oscars® air March 27 on ABC. In partnership with Focus Features’ Downton Abbey: A New Era, the festival is being held at more than 100 participating Cinemark theatres nationwide, and passes are on sale now at Cinemark.com%2Fmovieweek.

“We are thrilled to offer our biggest movie fans an elevated, star-studded experience with our new digital all-access festival pass for Oscar® Movie Week, which allows guests to see many standout nominees with just one digital ticket purchased with a few simple clicks,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “Seeing compelling stories unfold on the big screen is exactly what Oscar® Movie Week is about, and we are happy to continue the multi-year tradition of providing moviegoers with the best films of the year in the best viewing environment.”

New for this year, Cinemark is introducing a digital festival pass that allows film aficionados to catch those carefully crafted moments in the most immersive setting possible. For only $35, the pass includes showings for all offered Best Picture and Best Short (Animated and Live Action) nominated films, with the convenience of just one easily accessible digital ticket. All who purchase a digital festival pass will receive 50% off any size popcorn during Oscar® Movie Week, as nothing pairs better with the best films of the year than the best concessions. The digital passes can be purchased now at Cinemark.com%2Fmovieweek.

Movie enthusiasts with their eye on a particular title can purchase individual tickets starting Friday, Feb. 11. All feature-length Best Picture film tickets are available at standard pricing with showtimes beginning on March 21. All Best Short (Animation and Live Action) nominees are bundled into one viewing for just $10 starting on March 25.

For more details on Oscar® Movie Week, including participating theatres, showtimes and how to purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com%2Fmovieweek.

Click here for Cinemark cinematic brand trailers for some of this year's newest films.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 524 theatres (324 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,897 screens (4,440 U.S., 1,457 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cinemark.com%2F

