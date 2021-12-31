Corre Partners Management, LLC Buys Evolent Health Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: EVH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Evolent Health Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corre Partners Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Corre Partners Management, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Corre Partners Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corre+partners+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 112,500 shares, 37.04% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 165,000 shares, 25.44% of the total portfolio. Marcus Corp (MCS) - 1,030,020 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Horizon Global Corp (HZN) - 2,138,604 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. NN Inc (NNBR) - 3,755,481 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio.

Corre Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in Evolent Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.36 and $34.11, with an estimated average price of $28.6. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corre Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.