Corre Partners Management, LLC Buys Evolent Health Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company Corre Partners Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Evolent Health Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corre Partners Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Corre Partners Management, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Corre Partners Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Corre Partners Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Corre Partners Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Corre Partners Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Corre Partners Management, LLC keeps buying
For the details of Corre Partners Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corre+partners+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Corre Partners Management, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 112,500 shares, 37.04% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 165,000 shares, 25.44% of the total portfolio.
- Marcus Corp (MCS) - 1,030,020 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio.
- Horizon Global Corp (HZN) - 2,138,604 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio.
- NN Inc (NNBR) - 3,755,481 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio.
Corre Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in Evolent Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.36 and $34.11, with an estimated average price of $28.6. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Corre Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.
Here is the complete portfolio of Corre Partners Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Corre Partners Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Corre Partners Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Corre Partners Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Corre Partners Management, LLC keeps buying