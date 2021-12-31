Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc Buys Leggett & Platt Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Sells , Norfolk Southern Corp, RPM International Inc

- Added Positions: LEG, ZBH, MHK, HSIC, HXL, WSM, DVA, MWA,
- Reduced Positions: NSC, ARW, RPM, ORLY, CHRW,
- Sold Out: HRC,
These are the top 5 holdings of SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC
- M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 197,266 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) - 711,955 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.95%
- DaVita Inc (DVA) - 186,774 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.55%
- FMC Corp (FMC) - 190,362 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 161,782 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.70%
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 80.95%. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 711,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 81.70%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 161,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37. The stock is now traded at around $153.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 96,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Henry Schein Inc by 55.35%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $80.1, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $77.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 91,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Hexcel Corp by 42.58%. The purchase prices were between $47.83 and $63.17, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 149,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $163.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 68,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (HRC)
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Reduced: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc reduced to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 88.95%. The sale prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $268.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc still held 2,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: RPM International Inc (RPM)
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc reduced to a holding in RPM International Inc by 23.58%. The sale prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $87.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc still held 95,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.
