Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Bank of America Corp, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, VanEck Oil Services ETF

COOK, VWO, PDI, SMG, CROX, RF, IWN, EAT, SCCO, WBX, KRBN, PBR, MGA, MU, LH, UNM, WYNN, CRWD, ABC, LVS, DRE, SID, CAKE, BHP, VLCN, MTTR, ARE, XLY, ZS, LITE, IQV, NIE, TTWO, SRE, MCK, JCI, FNB, ATO, REI, UEC, Added Positions: BAC, FFIE, VYM, SCHP, VTIP, VCIT, SCHD, VO, IGSB, PYPL, XLF, CVX, FDX, CMCSA, OVV, MPW, MSFT, O, IBDN, VB, VIG, V, XPEL, MPC, CIBR, IWF, NOBL, BLK, FHN, PFE, LIN, ROK, ET, ABBV, IVV, RSP, SCHB, VOO, VTV, AEP, CSCO, KO, DE, NEE, FITB, WELL, KR, LMT, LOW, NKE, QCOM, TXN, UNP, URI, RTX, MA, BX, AVGO, GM, MOS, SOFI, SOFI, ADBE, MO, AMP, AMGN, TFC, BP, BA, BWA, CVS, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CR, CCI, DHR, XOM, FCX, GILD, HSY, HON, INTC, IRM, MDLZ, LZB, MMC, MKC, MS, ORLY, PEP, BKNG, PFG, PRU, CRM, SLB, STX, SO, SBUX, TJX, UPS, UNH, VFC, VZ, WMT, WBA, WFC, PSX, DOW, ABNB, DVY, IJH, IWR, USMV, VEA, VGT, VIGI, XLC, XLK, XLV, CB, ASML, ABT, AMD, ALB, AMT, CRL, CI, VALE, COP, ED, STZ, CMI, DXCM, EOG, ETN, ENB, EPD, GD, GIS, GNW, HPQ, IBM, ICE, ISRG, MMP, NOC, OKE, PNC, STLD, TROW, TGT, TMO, USB, VLO, WDC, WHR, WEC, HIO, PML, RNP, BLW, TEL, AWK, DG, NOW, SESN, SYF, SQ, PPBT, FTV, AA, ROKU, TW, UBER, CTVA, PTON, DKNG, PLTR, DIA, PFF, PHO, USHY, VFH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of America Corp, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Traeger Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, VanEck Oil Services ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venture Visionary Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Venture Visionary Partners LLC owns 519 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 379,683 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 181,622 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 114,978 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 163,130 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 146,079 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Traeger Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 45,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 67,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $132.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $25.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 58,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 137.92%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.424400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 183,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.69 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $7.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,429,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $113.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 160,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 31.51%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 179,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 34.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.715400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 178,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $102.87 and $108.17, with an estimated average price of $105.61.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Beazer Homes USA Inc. The sale prices were between $16.96 and $23.61, with an estimated average price of $20.18.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 89.85%. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.669800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Venture Visionary Partners LLC still held 24,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 95.66%. The sale prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $232.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Venture Visionary Partners LLC still held 1,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.46%. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Venture Visionary Partners LLC still held 115,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.87%. The sale prices were between $32.41 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $31.466300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Venture Visionary Partners LLC still held 37,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.