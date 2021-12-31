Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Eagle Bancorp Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF

- New Purchases: JPST, RODM, SPYD, HYD, HYG, MDYG, VIG, ELY, FNDF, USMV, PWR, NICE, AMD, INDY, SCHR, RRX, PGR, NSC, CWB, VCSH, FWONK, DBC, INTU, IPG, TIP, AME, ADI, ATEC, ALTG, BNDX, UBER, PSLV, GWX, XLP, SCHX, CDNS, CARR, ROST, CHTR, CCB, ETN, PLNT, EXC, FTNT, NEM, NDAQ, BITF, AUGX, OXY,
- Added Positions: VOO, SPYG, IJH, GLD, AMZN, TDY, MSFT, SPYV, SLYG, SPY, GOVT, GOOGL, GOOG, SDY, QQQ, SPIP, MA, V, ZTS, ABT, BDX, BA, SCHD, ADBE, ORCL, SPDW, ACN, AAPL, CSCO, DIS, FIW, HD, ICSH, SBUX, GLDM, IVV, JNJ, CRM, SCHP, UNH, IT, STIP, NKE, NOW, ADSK, ENB, ISRG, NEE, NVO, QCOM, RTX, ABNB, ASML, ADP, BRK.B, CAT, KO, STZ, CPRT, ILMN, JPM, LIN, MCD, MDLZ, NFLX, NVDA, PEP, PXD, PG, JNK, UNP, VMC, ALGN, APO, AZTA, CHRW, CP, CHPT, CHPT, DE, DOCU, DUK, ETSY, FRC, ICLR, IEMG, SHV, SHY, JEPI, KEYS, LOW, MFC, MKC, MTD, MNST, MS, MSCI, NOC, PFE, PPG, REGN, RSG, SLB, SRE, SPMD, SPLG, VTI, VRTX, WST, WMB, AKAM, ALC, AIG, AMT, ANTM, BAX, AVGO, BAM, BURL, CVX, CHD, CIEN, CTSH, CMCSA, COO, GLW, CSGP, CRH, CVS, DEO, DLR, ENTG, EXPD, FDS, FE, FMC, AJG, HEI.A, HLT, IEX, IEFA, IWF, KMB, KKR, KLAC, MKL, MAS, OMC, ORLY, POOL, O, SBAC, XLF, XLK, XLV, STE, TXN, TDG, TYL, UPS, USB, VMBS, WMT, WSO, WSM, DTD, ZBRA, AES, AAL, ATRS, TEAM, BCE, WRB, BKI, BLK, BAH, BXP, BIPC, BRO, KMX, CBRE, CNC, CI, CTAS, CCI, CSX, DHR, DIOD, DG, D, DPZ, ECL, EIX, XOM, FAST, KNG, FND, FCX, GNRC, GD, GIS, GILD, GWRE, HON, HZNP, HUM, HII, HUN, IDXX, IFF, FLOT, USIG, IGSB, USHY, ESGU, SHYG, IJR, IUSV, IUSG, TLT, LEN, LBRDK, LYV, MPC, MDT, MET, MPWR, NTR, OKE, PH, PAYC, PCG, PLD, PEG, QLYS, RJF, RMD, ROP, RGLD, SEIC, XLY, SWKS, SNA, XNTK, MDYV, BIL, STOR, SUI, TSM, TTWO, TEL, TMO, TRI, TRU, TRV, TFC, VFC, MTN, VB, VCIT, VGT, VRSN, VRSK, WM, WEC, WIX, WDAY, YUM, YUMC, MMM, AXP, AWK, AMP, ANSS, AON, AMAT, ACGL, AZPN, AVLR, BLL, GOLD, BBY, BMY, CTLT, CRL, CB, COST, CTRA, DFIV, ELAN, ESTC, EMR, ELS, FIS, F, GM, ICE, ICLN, EFA, IWO, LLY, LYG, MLM, MRVL, MRK, MCHP, MCO, OKTA, OPRT, PANW, SE, SHW, SLYV, TWTR, VO,
- Reduced Positions: IVOL, TSLA, FB, SCHJ, BABA, MBB, EFV, WFC, IXG, XLE, TFX, T, BIIB, COIN, EFG, OLLI, APD, ARKG, ARKW, ATHM, DCT, HDV, FALN, VLUE, IYW, IVE, LMT, LGLV, SNPS, ARKK, BX, INDA, DGRO, IUSB, IWS, NCNO, UL, VEA, XSOE, ABBV, AEM, MO, AMGN, ABG, BL, SQ, CL, CACC, INTC, IBM, EMB, MUB, IWV, LQD, KTOS, MKTX, MAX, NBIX, NVS, PYPL, PM, SPGI, SCHA, SPEM, SPSC, TGT, TDC, VLO, XLNX, AAON, NLY, ARKQ, AWH, BBN, CHEF, CINF, CBSH, COP, CTVA, CFR, EWBC, ET, GSHD, GO, IGF, IHAK, IDNA, JCI, LH, MUFG, MORN, PSX, QRTEA, RDS.B, RPM, SCHF, BLCN, SPMB, FTI, TSN, USPH, URI, VWO, WBA,
- Sold Out: JMST, EGBN, EWJ, IEF, DBEU, PDBC, CXSE, OLED, VYM, CERN, CHGG, REM, PTON, STNE, GRUB, ROKU, OLO, LDOS, PSMT, NXPI, ACRS, VRP, MTUM, FBT,
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 188,710 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 93,591 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,288 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.50%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 154,344 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 344,878 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.46%
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.415300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 336,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $30.33, with an estimated average price of $29.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 197,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 90,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $61.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 40,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84, with an estimated average price of $80.21. The stock is now traded at around $74.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 995.85%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $414.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 23,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.46%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.877500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 344,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2076.88%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $266.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 22,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 1332.25%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 31,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3208.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 401.52%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 71,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02.Sold Out: Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $57.89.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66.Sold Out: Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $33.85 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $35.51.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.
