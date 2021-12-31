Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, NVIDIA Corp, VF Corp

- New Purchases: VGSH, JPST, AGG, HD, VYM, NSC, RTX, IBM, ADP, BA, VTEB, TFC, SCHD, HON, DE, BK, MDLZ, SUB, LNC, IWM, BIGZ, AYI, MMM, KMB, BAC, NDSN,
- Added Positions: QQQ, JPM, SCHP, CAT, JNJ, KO, DUK, PG, D, NZF, RFMZ, MRK, DIS, PEP, ABBV, C,
- Reduced Positions: T, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, VFC, TAP, BUD, TMO, NDMO, TGT, ACN, GOOGL, FB, NVO, ORCL, PM, UNP, LOW, NEE, ZTS, WMT, MO, MCD, CSCO, XOM, SO, CVX, DG, PRA, BBVA,
- Sold Out: MDT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hayek Kallen Investment Management
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,398 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,155 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 39,375 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 13,553 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,059 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
Hayek Kallen Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 145,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.415300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 170,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 65,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $360.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $113.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 16,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $268.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 258.90%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 48.62%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.829300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 101.86%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management added to a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $17.39, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $15.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 80,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.
