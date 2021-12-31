Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, NVIDIA Corp, VF Corp

New Purchases: VGSH, JPST, AGG, HD, VYM, NSC, RTX, IBM, ADP, BA, VTEB, TFC, SCHD, HON, DE, BK, MDLZ, SUB, LNC, IWM, BIGZ, AYI, MMM, KMB, BAC, NDSN,

Fairhope, AL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells AT&T Inc, NVIDIA Corp, VF Corp, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hayek Kallen Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Hayek Kallen Investment Management owns 93 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,398 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,155 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 39,375 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 13,553 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,059 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%

Hayek Kallen Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.199900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 145,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.415300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 170,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 65,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $360.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $113.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 16,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $268.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 258.90%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 48.62%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.829300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 101.86%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management added to a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $17.39, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $15.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 80,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.