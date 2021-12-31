CORDA Investment Management, LLC. Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, Corning Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: GLW, BWA, HD, CSCO,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, Corning Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Intel Corp, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CORDA Investment Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q4, CORDA Investment Management, LLC. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 297,130 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Deere & Co (DE) - 138,500 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Diageo PLC (DEO) - 210,778 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 263,440 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 520,205 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 216,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $44.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 161,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $360.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 768.98%. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $26.64, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.936800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 722,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 409,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.573000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 984,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.