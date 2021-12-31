CORDA Investment Management, LLC. Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, Corning Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: GLW, BWA, HD, CSCO,
- Added Positions: IBDQ, INTC, IBDP, DIS, VZ, UL, VTRS, OGN, MRK, NVS, MSFT, AMZN, K, SNY, CNA, MMM, HIW, HASI, KHC, CUZ, AAPL, IBDO, VIG, VWO, XOM, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: DE, BAM, DEO, WELL, LEVI, SCHW, NTR, SBUX, IVV, NKE, BRK.B, CPT, HSY, DOL, VNQ,
- Sold Out: IBDM, T,
For the details of CORDA Investment Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corda+investment+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CORDA Investment Management, LLC.
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 297,130 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 138,500 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- Diageo PLC (DEO) - 210,778 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 263,440 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Welltower Inc (WELL) - 520,205 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 216,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $44.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 161,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $360.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 768.98%. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $26.64, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.936800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 722,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 409,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.573000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 984,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of CORDA Investment Management, LLC.. Also check out:
1. CORDA Investment Management, LLC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CORDA Investment Management, LLC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CORDA Investment Management, LLC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CORDA Investment Management, LLC. keeps buying