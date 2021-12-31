Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Baker Hughes Co, Sells Euronav NV, Devon Energy Corp, Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: FCX, DIS, BKR, TALO, WLL, CIVI, CIVI, WALD, WALDU,
- Added Positions: TA, SE, VCTR, HSAQ, MOTV, DKNG, ABNB, HCA, IQV, SSNC, IFF, MPW, PHYS, BRK.B, AMZN, EPD, SSRM, KL, AEM, GOLD, WPM, PAAS, KGC, NEM,
- Reduced Positions: EURN, DHT, STNG, ET, INSW, COUR, TNK, UNVR, GOOG, MSFT,
- Sold Out: DVN, IVAN.U, FANG, IIAC, EOG, TWOU, SRAD, OSCR, GENI, GNOG, TDW, PXD,
For the details of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amitell+capital+pte+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd
- TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA) - 201,356 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.73%
- Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) - 178,542 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.01%
- Health Sciences Acquisitions Corp 2 (HSAQ) - 600,139 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.08%
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 19,171 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,618 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
Amitell Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 88,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Amitell Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.148800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 23,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Amitell Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 93,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Talos Energy Inc (TALO)
Amitell Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Talos Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $11.33. The stock is now traded at around $11.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 223,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)
Amitell Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.18, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 31,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
Amitell Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 41,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA)
Amitell Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $54.16. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 201,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Amitell Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $161.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Motive Capital Corp (MOTV)
Amitell Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Motive Capital Corp by 52.53%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.921100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 122,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Amitell Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $21.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 49,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.Sold Out: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (IVAN.U)
Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.38 and $12.26, with an estimated average price of $10.96.Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56.Sold Out: Investindustrial Acquisition Corp (IIAC)
Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.Sold Out: 2U Inc (TWOU)
Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $20 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $26.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd. Also check out:
1. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Amitell Capital Pte Ltd keeps buying