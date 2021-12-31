Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Baker Hughes Co, Sells Euronav NV, Devon Energy Corp, Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: FCX, DIS, BKR, TALO, WLL, CIVI, CIVI, WALD, WALDU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Baker Hughes Co, Talos Energy Inc, Whiting Petroleum Corp, sells Euronav NV, Devon Energy Corp, Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, Investindustrial Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owns 48 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA) - 201,356 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.73% Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) - 178,542 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.01% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corp 2 (HSAQ) - 600,139 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.08% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 19,171 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,618 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 88,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.148800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 23,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 93,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Talos Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $11.33. The stock is now traded at around $11.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 223,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.18, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 31,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 41,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $54.16. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 201,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $161.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Motive Capital Corp by 52.53%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.921100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 122,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $21.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 49,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.38 and $12.26, with an estimated average price of $10.96.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $20 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $26.32.