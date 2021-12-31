Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys Cerner Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, Rogers Corp, Sells , ,

- New Purchases: CERN, KL, ROG, CONE, ARNA, CCMP, NPTN, AZPN, EPAY, VG, PAE, BRG, GSS, MNTV, GCP, FLOW, OCDX, TGP, KOR, KOR, MIME, MCFE, VRS, UMPQ, IWM,
- Added Positions: SAFM, INFO, ATC, KRA, FBC, ATH, NUAN, AJRD, GSKY, FOE, MGLN, STFC, WBT, MNR, PBCT, XENT, GNOG, ISBC, CIT, MGP,
- Reduced Positions: XLNX, SPWH, COHR, CHNG,
- Sold Out: KSU, HRC, PPD, FIVN, CVA, SCR, XLRN, KDMN, STMP, INOV, AEM, UFS, CLDR, VER, XONE, CXP, TRIL, MDLA, CADE, CADE, PNM, RAVN, VEI, RPAI, CSOD, SOLY, VNE,
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,875,907 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 4,315,200 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 989,252 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.52%
- Cerner Corp (CERN) - 2,001,400 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (ATH) - 1,984,996 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
Alpine Associates Management Inc. initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.96%. The holding were 2,001,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Alpine Associates Management Inc. initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 2,346,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Alpine Associates Management Inc. initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 348,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Alpine Associates Management Inc. initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 995,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Alpine Associates Management Inc. initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $92.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 806,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Alpine Associates Management Inc. initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $184.567500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 309,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)
Alpine Associates Management Inc. added to a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc by 40.25%. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $191.5, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $183.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 533,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atotech Ltd (ATC)
Alpine Associates Management Inc. added to a holding in Atotech Ltd by 105.42%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 389,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kraton Corp (KRA)
Alpine Associates Management Inc. added to a holding in Kraton Corp by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $45.45 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $45.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 307,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Alpine Associates Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (HRC)
Alpine Associates Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: (PPD)
Alpine Associates Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Alpine Associates Management Inc. sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Alpine Associates Management Inc. sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: (SCR)
Alpine Associates Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.
