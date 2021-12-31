St. James Investment Company, LLC Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Pan American Silver Corp

New Purchases: VZ,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Medtronic PLC, sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Pan American Silver Corp, Mueller Water Products, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St. James Investment Company, LLC. As of 2021Q4, St. James Investment Company, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $694 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 227,462 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73% Loews Corp (L) - 677,014 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.53% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 620,098 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.53% DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 429,193 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.5% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 864,615 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41%

St. James Investment Company, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 595,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. James Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 52.58%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 205,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St. James Investment Company, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44.

St. James Investment Company, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.

St. James Investment Company, LLC sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $22.09 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $25.23.

St. James Investment Company, LLC sold out a holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc.. The sale prices were between $13.41 and $17.36, with an estimated average price of $15.