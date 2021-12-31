Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. Buys 3M Co, United States Oil Fund, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Coinbase Global Inc,

- New Purchases: SCHE, BTI, CGW, ETHO, PDI, SPSB, AVGO, FDX, ITW, DSI, ESML, ADP, STZ, MU, TSN, WFCPL.PFD,
- Added Positions: MMM, USO, FPE, FTSL, BMY, SCHB, QQQM, INTC, IBM, NWE, MDU, T, O, BUD, KHC, HON, PSX, SCHX, UL, PDO, VTI, GBCI, MRK, KRP, SYY, WBA, V, SPY, XLY, USA, EPD, FIBK, AMZN, SCHZ, SOFI, SOFI, AGG, GSK, SCHF, SCHA, XOP, BAC, BAX, BDX, KO, DHR, DUK, EFA, GOOGL, AIO, BSTZ, PGR, UNH, PNNT,
- Reduced Positions: GE, LMBS, MSFT, PFE, PFXF, VCSH, EMQQ, SLB, SCHW, KMI, HD, RSP, SCHD, AAPL, CSCO, SCHM, BRK.B, ORCL, QCOM, XOM, QQQ, TGT, JEPI, GIS, BMEZ, IVV, PEP, DIS, QQQJ, ABT, LOW, SPTM, VUG, TMO, MGK, IWM, EFC, VFC, RTX, UNP, PAYX, MMC, GGG, LLY, AXP,
- Sold Out: COIN, VER, PCI, BSV, VIAC, C, LMRK, VTRS,
For the details of Stockman Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stockman+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stockman Wealth Management, Inc.
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 1,200,820 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,092 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,098 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 39,521 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 178,778 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $60.63, with an estimated average price of $58.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FA Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO)
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in FA Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.2 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $63.05. The stock is now traded at around $58.354500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 858.48%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 36,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: United States Oil Fund (USO)
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in United States Oil Fund by 90.24%. The purchase prices were between $47.04 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $54.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 134,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 47.09%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 469,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 50.59%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 174,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 71.63%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc by 50.97%. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $59.85, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.Sold Out: (VER)
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stockman Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Stockman Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Stockman Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stockman Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying