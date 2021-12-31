Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. Buys 3M Co, United States Oil Fund, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Coinbase Global Inc,

New Purchases: SCHE, BTI, CGW, ETHO, PDI, SPSB, AVGO, FDX, ITW, DSI, ESML, ADP, STZ, MU, TSN, WFCPL.PFD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 3M Co, United States Oil Fund, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells General Electric Co, Coinbase Global Inc, , Schlumberger, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stockman Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. owns 205 stocks with a total value of $490 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 1,200,820 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,092 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,098 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 39,521 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 178,778 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $60.63, with an estimated average price of $58.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in FA Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.2 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $63.05. The stock is now traded at around $58.354500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 858.48%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 36,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in United States Oil Fund by 90.24%. The purchase prices were between $47.04 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $54.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 134,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 47.09%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 469,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 50.59%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 174,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 71.63%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc by 50.97%. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $59.85, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Stockman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.