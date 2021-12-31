Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Johnson & Johnson, iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Johnson & Johnson, iShares MSCI Spain ETF, Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF, DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 521,039 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  2. D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 110,208 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  3. Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 65,756 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  4. Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 107,312 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  5. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 318,290 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 117,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 129,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.19 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 132,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 2984.02%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.148800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 46,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Spain ETF. The sale prices were between $24.71 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $26.51.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Sold Out: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1.

Sold Out: Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $11.01 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.79.



