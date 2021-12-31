Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Johnson & Johnson, iShares MSCI Spain ETF

New Purchases: EWZ, EWM, EIDO,

Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Johnson & Johnson, iShares MSCI Spain ETF, Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF, DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 521,039 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 110,208 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 65,756 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 107,312 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 318,290 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 117,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 129,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.19 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 132,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 2984.02%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.148800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 46,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Spain ETF. The sale prices were between $24.71 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $26.51.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The sale prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $11.01 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.79.