Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Aptiv PLC, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, AIA Group

- New Purchases: MGC, LOW, QCOM, ACN, AMD, STZ, GPC, SO,
- Added Positions: EW, RDSMY, TJX, MA, ATR, PYPL, APTV, NKE, RTX, PG, JNJ, FISV, UNH, AMZN, NSRGY, TPX, ILMN, DIS, ABT, XYL, SPY, CNI, HON, CVX, WMT, FB, ADBE, SBUX, RHHBY, PFE, MRK, COST, NEE, IBM, VIG, CMCSA, ZTS, DE, XOM, TSLA, SYY, ISRG, MDT, TXN, TGT,
- Reduced Positions: UL, INTC, NTAP, NVS, DLR, BMY, DHR, AAGIY, NVDA, CSCO, ABBV, DFUS, IVV, NSC, VEA, MMM, VZ, GOOG, CB, MDLZ, T, JPM, ITW, EOG, BRK.B, CL, KO, VTV, IWV, AZO, BLK, CHD, PM, DCI, SHW, CRM, IDXX, MTD, MCD,
- Sold Out: MCO, GE, BEAM, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 301,567 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,948 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 130,220 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 128,737 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 288,195 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
Hemenway Trust Co LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.5 and $169.23, with an estimated average price of $162.7. The stock is now traded at around $158.844400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $231.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $177.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $130.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $344.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 286.99%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $111.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 47,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 98.84%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $133.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 65,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 70.97%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $510.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $520.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $68.02 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $85.57.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
