NovaPoint Capital, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Garmin, Sells , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Ecolab Inc

New Purchases: XLF, IWM, MS, SCHO, XLE, SHOP, GOOG, ADM, ATO, FTHY, TIP, TEL, PNW, PPG, AON, VO, INTU, NAD, RIG,

XLF, IWM, MS, SCHO, XLE, SHOP, GOOG, ADM, ATO, FTHY, TIP, TEL, PNW, PPG, AON, VO, INTU, NAD, RIG, Added Positions: IBDO, KOMP, AAPL, ACN, ANGL, SPLG, GS, GRMN, WMT, GD, MSFT, PG, DIS, PFE, GLW, HON, TXN, BDX, PEP, MDT, D, IBM, IBDR, VFC, UNP, NKE, MA, JNJ, CB, SPDW, SPMD, STT, SYY, OMC, SPSM, SPGI, AFL, LHX, ABT, CVX, EOG, BRK.B, TSLA, NVDA, TMO, ZTS, APD, AMZN, ROST, IBDQ, SQ, ADBE, PLD, CRWD, AWK, SO, O, COST, IIPR, DAL, NEE, DLR, IBDP, NLY, XEL, WY, ABB, V, PEAK, BAR, AEP, JPM, CCI, GOLD, LAMR, EW, CPT, DUK, XOM, PFF, SPY, CTAS, INTC, CSCO,

IBDO, KOMP, AAPL, ACN, ANGL, SPLG, GS, GRMN, WMT, GD, MSFT, PG, DIS, PFE, GLW, HON, TXN, BDX, PEP, MDT, D, IBM, IBDR, VFC, UNP, NKE, MA, JNJ, CB, SPDW, SPMD, STT, SYY, OMC, SPSM, SPGI, AFL, LHX, ABT, CVX, EOG, BRK.B, TSLA, NVDA, TMO, ZTS, APD, AMZN, ROST, IBDQ, SQ, ADBE, PLD, CRWD, AWK, SO, O, COST, IIPR, DAL, NEE, DLR, IBDP, NLY, XEL, WY, ABB, V, PEAK, BAR, AEP, JPM, CCI, GOLD, LAMR, EW, CPT, DUK, XOM, PFF, SPY, CTAS, INTC, CSCO, Reduced Positions: QQQ, VOE, IVV, IBDN, EBAY, RYT, UPS, FB, KO, JPST, ESG, HSY, TFC,

QQQ, VOE, IVV, IBDN, EBAY, RYT, UPS, FB, KO, JPST, ESG, HSY, TFC, Sold Out: STMP, ECL, ASML, PYPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Garmin, Pfizer Inc, Corning Inc, sells , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Ecolab Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NovaPoint Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, NovaPoint Capital, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NovaPoint Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/novapoint+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) - 517,808 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,981 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,431 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 22,197 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN) - 343,299 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $202.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $106.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $872.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 69.92%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.67. The stock is now traded at around $25.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 517,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $129.31 and $165.15, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $125.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 85.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in Corning Inc by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 43,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 53.31%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $921.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $181.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.