O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Medtronic PLC, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, MoneyGram International Inc, The Joint Corp

insider
Just now
Investment company O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Medtronic PLC, Lumen Technologies Inc, Golar LNG, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, MoneyGram International Inc, The Joint Corp, Adecoagro SA, North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc. As of 2021Q4, O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc owns 135 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,280 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  2. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 36,895 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
  3. Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 144,407 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  4. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 19,930 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 31,237 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%
New Purchase: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $14.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $70.623300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.345900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Altius Minerals Corp (ATUSF)

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in Altius Minerals Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.05 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.83. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $178.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (QSY)

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund. The purchase prices were between $59.59 and $63.49, with an estimated average price of $62.06. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 127.76%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 20,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 52,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 136.49%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 112,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc added to a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Adecoagro SA (AGRO)

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Adecoagro SA. The sale prices were between $6.84 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.44.

Sold Out: North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM)

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $68.43 and $96.27, with an estimated average price of $81.2.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.

Sold Out: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98.



