O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Medtronic PLC, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, MoneyGram International Inc, The Joint Corp

- New Purchases: GLNG, ZIM, LEE, CCI, ATUSF, QSY, HD, NVDA, PEG, BTU, BKRKF, TLKMF, TBVPF,
- Added Positions: IJR, MDT, LUMN, TTE, EOG, NTRS, VNT, FNV, BRK.B, VLO, DLR, FDX, LGIH, BSM, UNP, FTV, BDX, WMT, BR, KWR, PHYS, RIO, BZLFY, GOOGL, NWINF, SRUUF, CBOE, CFRUY, KDDIY, DEO, OMAB, VCISY, EBAY, WMB, LLY, VZ, FMX, AMT, PG, PYPL, PCH, PEP, BG, MLM, BTI, AON, CVS, MRK, AVGO, CMCSA, TECK, GIS, UL, SO, LIN, NVS, NSC, NEM,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, MGI, JYNT, DHR, ASPU, ADP, ADBE, CVX, KO, AFL, SPGI, AVID, SBUX, AAPL, ABT, JPM, ECL, EMR, SII, TRUP, JNJ, IVV, SKY, BMRRY, MDY, SPY, PLXP, SHW, NTDOY, MSFT, BMY,
- Sold Out: AGRO, URNM, IWN, VFC, HQY,
These are the top 5 holdings of O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,280 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 36,895 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 144,407 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 19,930 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 31,237 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%
O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $14.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)
O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $70.623300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)
O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.345900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altius Minerals Corp (ATUSF)
O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in Altius Minerals Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.05 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.83. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $178.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (QSY)
O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund. The purchase prices were between $59.59 and $63.49, with an estimated average price of $62.06. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 127.76%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 20,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 52,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 136.49%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 112,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)
O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc added to a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Adecoagro SA (AGRO)
O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Adecoagro SA. The sale prices were between $6.84 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.44.Sold Out: North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM)
O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $68.43 and $96.27, with an estimated average price of $81.2.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.Sold Out: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98.
