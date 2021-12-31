Becker Capital Management Inc Buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Sells Molson Coors Beverage Co, , Dutch Bros Inc

- New Purchases: GO, ADSK, FISV, ONL, AMD, AFL, ENB, GIS, PCAR, PAYX,
- Added Positions: LW, T, ALK, BLKB, COLM, DISCK, O, PHG, VTRS, USX, ERJ, EMR, KMI, BKR, Y, PG, MDT, CRM, HOLX, CB, PEP, TMO, UNH, VZ, WFC, V, MMM, NSC, MCD, ECL, ETN, PPG, CL, CAT, COP, BMY, CHRW, ABBV, CP, HHC, PM, UNP, MU, NKE, NWN,
- Reduced Positions: BROS, HPQ, VOD, ALL, INGR, GS, JPM, NEM, MSGS, APD, SCHW, K, MSFT, BLK, TSN, AAPL, HD, RTX, CVX, GILD, STT, BDX, MS, PFE, BX, ACN, BRK.B, F, USB, AIG, AZN, CVS, GD, GOOGL, RDS.A, VTR, TEL, AZO, CIEN, CSCO, FLEX, KR, LEG, MGA, MCK, MRK, DGX, UL, WMT, PSX, AMZN, AXP, AMGN, VIAC, C, COST, XOM, FDX, PEAK, IMAX, IP, MMC, QCOM, SO, SBUX, TSLA, AGR, PLD, ABT, ADBE, AEP, AMT, AMP, AMAT, ADP, BAX, CSX, CME, KO, CMCSA, DEO, DUK, LLY, EQIX, NEE, HON, IBM, KMB, LRCX, LMT, MTD, NVDA, NVS, ORCL, PNC, BKNG, SHW, SYK, SYY, TJX, TXN, UPS, WBA, WAT, POR, MA, ZTS, KEYS, CARR, OGN,
- Sold Out: TAP, HRC, LAZR, SLVM, APO, ADI, MDLZ, SLB, FAF, BTG,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 395,398 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 743,315 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 403,402 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 725,313 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45%
- Embraer SA (ERJ) - 3,344,257 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.24 and $29, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 207,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $241.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $43.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 207.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $64.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 284,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 43.03%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,579,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Blackbaud Inc by 35.85%. The purchase prices were between $69.61 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $77.41. The stock is now traded at around $67.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 338,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 615.22%. The purchase prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 160,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Columbia Sportswear Co by 408.03%. The purchase prices were between $90.89 and $106.53, with an estimated average price of $99.51. The stock is now traded at around $98.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 71,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 178.90%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 334,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88.Sold Out: (HRC)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.52 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $16.73.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.
