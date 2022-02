Texas Permanent School Fund Buys Alcoa Corp, Bruker Corp, EPAM Systems Inc, Sells Signature Bank, FactSet Research Systems Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc

Austin, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alcoa Corp, Bruker Corp, EPAM Systems Inc, Voya Financial Inc, The Western Union Co, sells Signature Bank, FactSet Research Systems Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Permanent School Fund. As of 2021Q4, Texas Permanent School Fund owns 1508 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,149,746 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,035,556 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.8% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 60,157 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 41,490 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.8% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 112,199 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.49%

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 135,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Bruker Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.37, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 73,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $456.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Voya Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $70.15, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $70.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 76,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in SiTime Corp. The purchase prices were between $199.84 and $334.98, with an estimated average price of $263.74. The stock is now traded at around $200.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 129,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 363.72%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.323400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 291,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 368.80%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 252,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 368.98%. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 96,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 62.98%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $159.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 49,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 76.62%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.153000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 141,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 78,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Texas Permanent School Fund sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.