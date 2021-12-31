MTM Investment Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Dow Inc, Amgen Inc

- New Purchases: QQQ, ADM, TROW, VLO, KEYS, HIG, GRMN, DHI, ICE, PAYX, EOG, CSL, EL, FRI, FLWS, DD, FBHS, BC, JEF, FHN, OSK, CMI, AFL, DNOV, GTIM, DOCT, FIXD, FKU,
- Added Positions: FYX, DIVO, KMI, TGT, VTIP, FTGC, CSCO, PYPL, AMZN, PFI, DLN, CMCSA, ETN, V, ELAN, JPM, UNH, CCI, RDVY, WY, HON, AVGO, UNP, BIG, VZ, HD, RPG, CATO, TIP, RPV, FV, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: RSP, FTSM, AAPL, PSX, TJX, IWV, T, XLK, GE, VB, FBZ, IYH, MRK, MMM, MCK, FDN, BMY, PM, NLS, IYY, COST, DTN, FXU, IVV, PROF, EPD, PLD, TT, HZO, VRSK, ABBV, UPS, XLP, PEP, INTC, ONEW, QCOM, CHWY, FAF, WELL, IJH, MDLZ, IJR, ATVI, FB, BRK.B, DFE, IFV,
- Sold Out: DOW, AMGN, IP, PTH, AG, VNRX, PUI, FLN, SLVM, PCY,
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 42,674 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,905 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,117 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 87,586 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 30,267 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15. The stock is now traded at around $150.690100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $88.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $168.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $74.1, with an estimated average price of $70.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)
MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP by 38.93%. The purchase prices were between $91.16 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $95.72. The stock is now traded at around $90.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 112.01%. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.481700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $213.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 68.31%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.715400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII by 39.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.229900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 41,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.503500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)
MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.Sold Out: Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)
MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $143.69 and $165.59, with an estimated average price of $155.98.Sold Out: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)
MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.07.Sold Out: VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX)
MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in VolitionRX Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.02 and $4.13, with an estimated average price of $3.42.
