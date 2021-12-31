High Pointe Capital Management Llc Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, FedEx Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Sells Aon PLC, Johnson & Johnson, FMC Corp

New Purchases: IWF, FDX, ELAN, CI, IWD,

IWF, FDX, ELAN, CI, IWD, Added Positions: EXC, FISV, BMRN, BMY, TTE, CSCO, CTRA, AXP, HUM, TRU, ABBV, BK, BDX, CNC, KKR, TJX, STT, INTC, RTX, SCHW, KGC, NEM, SLB, KDP, BKR, JPM, RGA, TMUS, AEE, CMCSA, FDP, BAC, CHTR, FB, AIG, J, DIS, C, ATVI, INCY, USFD, NVS,

EXC, FISV, BMRN, BMY, TTE, CSCO, CTRA, AXP, HUM, TRU, ABBV, BK, BDX, CNC, KKR, TJX, STT, INTC, RTX, SCHW, KGC, NEM, SLB, KDP, BKR, JPM, RGA, TMUS, AEE, CMCSA, FDP, BAC, CHTR, FB, AIG, J, DIS, C, ATVI, INCY, USFD, NVS, Reduced Positions: JNJ, FMC, GOOGL, IWP, MSFT, GOOG, HL, ORCL, WCC, ANET, BHP, TSM,

JNJ, FMC, GOOGL, IWP, MSFT, GOOG, HL, ORCL, WCC, ANET, BHP, TSM, Sold Out: AON, ATO, BCO, UNH, AMZN, CFX, SLGN,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, FedEx Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Cigna Corp, Exelon Corp, sells Aon PLC, Johnson & Johnson, FMC Corp, Atmos Energy Corp, The Brink's Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, High Pointe Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, High Pointe Capital Management Llc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGH POINTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/high+pointe+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,477 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.34% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 65,474 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.66% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 45,880 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Exelon Corp (EXC) - 80,363 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.06% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 54,400 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.51%

High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $276.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 9,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 10,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 90,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $230.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 9,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $166.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 39.06%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 80,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 37.35%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 30,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 23.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 50,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 67.13%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $59.142500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 29,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 138,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The Brink's Co. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $42.94 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $48.59.