High Pointe Capital Management Llc Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, FedEx Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Sells Aon PLC, Johnson & Johnson, FMC Corp

- New Purchases: IWF, FDX, ELAN, CI, IWD,
- Added Positions: EXC, FISV, BMRN, BMY, TTE, CSCO, CTRA, AXP, HUM, TRU, ABBV, BK, BDX, CNC, KKR, TJX, STT, INTC, RTX, SCHW, KGC, NEM, SLB, KDP, BKR, JPM, RGA, TMUS, AEE, CMCSA, FDP, BAC, CHTR, FB, AIG, J, DIS, C, ATVI, INCY, USFD, NVS,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, FMC, GOOGL, IWP, MSFT, GOOG, HL, ORCL, WCC, ANET, BHP, TSM,
- Sold Out: AON, ATO, BCO, UNH, AMZN, CFX, SLGN,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,477 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.34%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 65,474 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.66%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 45,880 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio.
- Exelon Corp (EXC) - 80,363 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.06%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 54,400 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.51%
High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $276.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 9,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 10,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 90,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $230.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 9,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $166.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 39.06%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 80,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 37.35%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 30,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 23.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 50,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 67.13%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $59.142500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 29,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 138,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.Sold Out: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95.Sold Out: The Brink's Co (BCO)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The Brink's Co. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: Colfax Corp (CFX)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $42.94 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $48.59.
