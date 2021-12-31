Briaud Financial Planning, Inc Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: EDV, XLU, XLV, XLP, UNH, ZTS, PG, ABBV, NOBL,
- Added Positions: TLT, VXUS, VTI, GDX, IAU,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, APD, XOM, MSFT,
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 557,973 shares, 51.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 204,730 shares, 16.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.23%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 269,844 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.51%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 113,309 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.63%
- Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) - 49,135 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.35 and $147.55, with an estimated average price of $138.88. The stock is now traded at around $128.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 49,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $133.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $492.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 466 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $201.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.23%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.23%. The holding were 204,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 36.63%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 113,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 96.42%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 14,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.
