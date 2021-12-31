Aew Capital Management L P Buys Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Terreno Realty Corp, Sells Americold Realty Trust, Diamondrock Hospitality Co, Empire State Realty Trust Inc

- New Purchases: SPG, ROIC, TCN,
- Added Positions: RHP, TRNO, ARE, IRT, SUI, AVB, VTR, EGP, LSI, PSA,
- Reduced Positions: COLD, DLR, WELL, HST, PGRE, INVH, HTA, EQIX, PLD, VICI, UDR, BRX, SBAC, EXR, ESS, SRC, ADC, ELS, KRC, FRT, ACC, GMRE, MAC,
- Sold Out: DRH, ESRT, KRG,
These are the top 5 holdings of AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 2,127,487 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 301,140 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
- Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 582,916 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) - 762,375 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
- Ventas Inc (VTR) - 3,179,125 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $143.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 222,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)
Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,147,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tricon Residential Inc (TCN)
Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,229,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)
Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc by 229.46%. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9. The stock is now traded at around $90.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 565,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO)
Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Terreno Realty Corp by 77.72%. The purchase prices were between $63.94 and $85.29, with an estimated average price of $75.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 956,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39. The stock is now traded at around $186.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 524,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,402,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)
Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $9.85.Sold Out: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)
Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The sale prices were between $8.18 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.41.Sold Out: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41.
