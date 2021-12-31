Aew Capital Management L P Buys Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Terreno Realty Corp, Sells Americold Realty Trust, Diamondrock Hospitality Co, Empire State Realty Trust Inc

New Purchases: SPG, ROIC, TCN,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Terreno Realty Corp, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, sells Americold Realty Trust, Diamondrock Hospitality Co, Empire State Realty Trust Inc, Kite Realty Group Trust, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aew Capital Management L P. As of 2021Q4, Aew Capital Management L P owns 42 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 2,127,487 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 301,140 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 582,916 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) - 762,375 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Ventas Inc (VTR) - 3,179,125 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $143.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 222,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,147,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,229,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc by 229.46%. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9. The stock is now traded at around $90.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 565,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Terreno Realty Corp by 77.72%. The purchase prices were between $63.94 and $85.29, with an estimated average price of $75.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 956,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39. The stock is now traded at around $186.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 524,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,402,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $9.85.

Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The sale prices were between $8.18 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.41.

Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41.