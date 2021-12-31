Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. Buys iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells GLOBAL X FDS, Logitech International SA, Tesla Inc

- New Purchases: IYG, PG, AEP,
- Added Positions: COWZ, VEU, MSFT, GSLC,
- Reduced Positions: BOND, XAR, ARKK, AGGY, BIV, USMV, CIBR, XLE, GIGB, AAPL, IMTB, V, PGX, SRLN, QCOM, GSIE, HYDB, JPIB, SPHD, SBUX, VO, JEPI, AMZN,
- Sold Out: SOCL, LOGI, TSLA,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 82,036 shares, 26.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) - 418,454 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 163,868 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.06%
- iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) - 156,299 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 163,000 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.71 and $202.77, with an estimated average price of $195.03. The stock is now traded at around $199.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 25,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $90.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (SOCL)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $52.14 and $65.88, with an estimated average price of $59.03.Sold Out: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.
