Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. Buys iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells GLOBAL X FDS, Logitech International SA, Tesla Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, American Electric Power Co Inc, sells GLOBAL X FDS, Logitech International SA, Tesla Inc, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 82,036 shares, 26.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) - 418,454 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 163,868 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.06% iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) - 156,299 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 163,000 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.71 and $202.77, with an estimated average price of $195.03. The stock is now traded at around $199.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 25,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $90.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $52.14 and $65.88, with an estimated average price of $59.03.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.