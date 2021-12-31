Blue Chip Partners, Inc. Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Dow Inc, REV Group Inc

- New Purchases: XLB, TLT, XYLD, PGX, KLAC, QYLD, JEPI, ACN, XTL, HAS, INTU, IJH,
- Added Positions: COST, RSP, VCIT, XLRE, KMB, ABT, BLK, AGG, PAYX, PM, ABBV, JNJ, TXN, AAPL, HD, NEE, MCD, JPM, GOOG, CAT, AVGO, BAC, UNH, XLE, AMZN, UPS, MS, MUB, POOL, TSLA, ADSK, NFLX, FRC, FB, NOW, CRL, XLY, XLV, XLI, VIG, ACWI, NVDA, PG, HYG, HYMB, IVV, ITW, F, SPY, XOM, VOO, VXF, VYM, SHOP, FSK, RDS.B,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, DOW, AMGN, MDT, JPST, REVG, JMST, CMCSA, V, PEP, VZ, BSV, SHY, MMM, TFC, DTM, SBUX, SJNK, VCSH, XLC, TMUS, UNP, QCOM, LMT, INTC, BA, MO, SPGI, CLX, CSCO, QQQ, CMS, T,
- Sold Out: PYPL, IPG, RIO, VGIT,
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 557,464 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,859 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,813 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,993 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 51,195 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 82,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.49 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $14.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $380.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 878 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $21.73. The stock is now traded at around $20.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 1184.40%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $520.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 25,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 551.95%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 31,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 141.81%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 94,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 42.25%. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 36,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.08%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 38.31%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $921.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5.
