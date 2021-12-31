Bank of Italy Buys IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF, SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

For the details of Bank of Italy's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+italy/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bank of Italy
- Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) - 17,691,974 shares, 25.15% of the total portfolio.
- Stellantis NV (STLA) - 30,072,691 shares, 18.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77%
- iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) - 6,282,081 shares, 16.97% of the total portfolio.
- Ferrari NV (RACE) - 2,043,994 shares, 16.87% of the total portfolio.
- CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 19,374,388 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio.
Bank of Italy initiated holding in IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $41.9, with an estimated average price of $39.94. The stock is now traded at around $38.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,097,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV)
Bank of Italy initiated holding in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $43.56. The stock is now traded at around $43.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 771,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.
