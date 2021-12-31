Robinson Capital Management, Llc Buys BNY Mellon Municipal Income,, DWS Municipal Income Trust, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund, Sells VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET, Nuveen New Jersey Quality Munic

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BNY Mellon Municipal Income,, DWS Municipal Income Trust, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund, PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals,, sells VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET, Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robinson Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Robinson Capital Management, Llc owns 226 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc (MMU) - 712,421 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) - 334,410 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) - 253,592 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77% VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 60,070 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.96% RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, In (RMI) - 162,702 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $9.69, with an estimated average price of $8.95. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 156,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.597300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 40,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $8.31 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 56,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in TLG Acquisition One Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 46,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Colombier Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 46,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 45,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 326.42%. The purchase prices were between $11.53 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 106,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 445.46%. The purchase prices were between $4.41 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 209,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Inc by 263.88%. The purchase prices were between $21.65 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $22.93. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 354.71%. The purchase prices were between $14.94 and $15.96, with an estimated average price of $15.42. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 81.27%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 51,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $16.07 and $17.1, with an estimated average price of $16.59.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $17.08.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.. The sale prices were between $7.84 and $8.4, with an estimated average price of $8.18.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $13.1 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $13.41.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance CA Muni Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.34 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.7.

Robinson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $15.8 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $16.11.