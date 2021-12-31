Fwl Investment Management, Llc Buys E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, SPDR Pharmaceuticals ETF, Sells Snap Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sunrun Inc

New Purchases: ETWO, LNG, XPH, TMCI, GLD, JPM, MLPA, XLV, REM,

ETWO, LNG, XPH, TMCI, GLD, JPM, MLPA, XLV, REM, Added Positions: KBE, TWLO, BG, V, FTGC, AY, AMZN, WMB, ADS, AMLP, CRM, ICE, NEE, ISD, IBN, GHY, INDA, GOOGL, VTV,

KBE, TWLO, BG, V, FTGC, AY, AMZN, WMB, ADS, AMLP, CRM, ICE, NEE, ISD, IBN, GHY, INDA, GOOGL, VTV, Reduced Positions: SPG, MRK, GOOG, MTB, BZH, CWEN, EZU, FB, VVR, BRK.B, QTEC, QQQ,

SPG, MRK, GOOG, MTB, BZH, CWEN, EZU, FB, VVR, BRK.B, QTEC, QQQ, Sold Out: SNAP, ATVI, RUN, MGNI, LYLT, TGT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, SPDR Pharmaceuticals ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Twilio Inc, sells Snap Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sunrun Inc, Magnite Inc, Simon Property Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fwl Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Fwl Investment Management, Llc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FWL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fwl+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bunge Ltd (BG) - 106,882 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,444 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,820 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY) - 259,494 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,471 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%

Fwl Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 481,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fwl Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $115.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 37,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fwl Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Pharmaceuticals ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.53 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $47.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.482000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 36,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fwl Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Treace Medical Concepts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fwl Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fwl Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fwl Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 67.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 61,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fwl Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $196.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 22,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fwl Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 41.78%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69.

Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

Fwl Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.