Van Strum & Towne Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Schlumberger, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: CMF, TIP, ICE, PFF, IWD, TRV,

CMF, TIP, ICE, PFF, IWD, TRV, Added Positions: VTIP, SCHJ, VCSH, SCHX, DIS, JNJ, SCHP, PEP, ABBV, GOOGL, SCHV, AMGN, VTI, AMZN, ALL, BRK.B, NTR,

VTIP, SCHJ, VCSH, SCHX, DIS, JNJ, SCHP, PEP, ABBV, GOOGL, SCHV, AMGN, VTI, AMZN, ALL, BRK.B, NTR, Reduced Positions: MSFT, VOO, SLB, IBM, SIVB, IGIB, MMM, COF, LQD, VZ, GE, NVS, SCHI, TMO, INTC, DHR, PPG, TGT, UNP, CMCSA, WFC, SCHW, CDNS, AAPL, ADBE,

MSFT, VOO, SLB, IBM, SIVB, IGIB, MMM, COF, LQD, VZ, GE, NVS, SCHI, TMO, INTC, DHR, PPG, TGT, UNP, CMCSA, WFC, SCHW, CDNS, AAPL, ADBE, Sold Out: BSV, T, BND, KD,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Schlumberger, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Strum & Towne Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Van Strum & Towne Inc. owns 104 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/van+strum+%26+towne+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,007 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 328,815 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.12% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 199,819 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 33,950 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 58,298 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.47 and $62.25, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $60.480100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $127.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $166.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $173.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.715400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 328,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. added to a holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 35.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.67%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3208.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 66.85%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $127.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.