Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Amazon.com Inc, PACCAR Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Sells Visa Inc, WEX Inc, Synchrony Financial

INTU, XLNX, CZOO, KHC, COP, UPST, SIVB, OMI, WY, PNC, GH, ZEN, TRMB, NFLX, USER, ARHS, MRK, ABT, HRT, COST, TMHC, STT, NKE, ASML, INTC, LUV, MFC, HUN, FL, EW, BE, MCO, SNPS, TEAM, FCF, PANW, AI, FWRG, NXST, CMC, RS, BLMN, LYLT, NTRS, SKM, Added Positions: AMZN, PCAR, PLNT, CE, EXPE, WDC, TSLA, VSCO, LOW, NSC, ALLY, AGCO, MRVI, GOOGL, SAIA, BXMT, C, SBNY, ANTM, WSC, WMS, CLH, POOL, UNP, DAR, PPL, TFII, SUMO, BNS, ITT, PNFP, TJX, FTV, AVB, TPR, TDG, SPLK, TENB, SYNH, ADI, JEF, WMT, LPLA, TRU, TAP, PG, KRNT, BIO, MSFT, DIS, CRWD, GXO, AVGO, AIG, BC, CGNX, TECH, NEP, A, ADM, CP, CNC, HPQ, J, STLD, AXON, TDC, FRC, ABBV, DOOO, AVY, VIAC, CVS, CM, CL, PACW, KLAC, SPG, UPS, UNH, VMI, WAL, VG, FIVE, SGH, SMAR, LEVI, NVST, AMAT, TT, STX, TER, TD, EBAY, PODD, CIT, CHTR, AMRS, WING, FND, MQ, STAA, TTEK, OLED, RCEL, VCYT, FFWM, SEDG, SHOP, PEN, EVBG, BAND, BTAI, DOCU, MRNA, BYND, MEG, TDUP, COUR,

V, WEX, BKNG, XOM, GS, JPM, TMUS, GOOG, AXP, AAPL, ISRG, EFX, ESTC, ILMN, IQV, AGNC, CSCO, CHGG, SPGI, MA, ADS, SPB, ADSK, CFX, QCOM, KKR, BBWI, LIN, COIN, HES, BMBL, AB, EQH, AZEK, PFE, CNHI, FCX, CMCSA, CRM, OMF, PLD, NVDA, CHDN, ZTS, SPR, JXN, BSX, WOOF, SHW, PBR, SBLK, TRTN, INTA, LAZ, MCD, MET, PFG, TMO, TGT, BRLT, HLI, GSHD, BURL, KLTR, VRTS, LPRO, WEBR, ACN, MYTE, AEIS, STLA, IPG, ETSY, OMC, MU, SWK, ARW, HIG, INST, INST, HSII, KFRC, U, UBS, EVR, HZNP, BABA, VBTX, DBX, Sold Out: SYF, PYPL, ALGN, DELL, MTCH, BLK, ADBE, BX, EQIX, KO, CFG, FNV, SQ, PINS, JNJ, AUY, PAGS, NEE, NVAX, FOUR, AMT, FRSH, FRSH, MS, EVTC, CTAS, MO, BMY, HPE, PM, AMGN, MAN, MCHP, PWSC, CCEP, TBI, CNI, CMI, VZ, GE, SRAD, PLUG, ESMT, UBER, GILD, IDXX, AMD, OLPX, LZ, TXN, CI, LRCX, CWAN, RELY, STNE, ODFL, LEN, VAL, CNM, SRPT, ARNA, BRK.B, ONON, DHI, PHM, TSM, TRHC, THC, UTHR, MRTX, IOVA,

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, PACCAR Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Celanese Corp, Expedia Group Inc, sells Visa Inc, WEX Inc, Synchrony Financial, PayPal Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artemis Investment Management LLP. As of 2021Q4, Artemis Investment Management LLP owns 260 stocks with a total value of $13.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 188,667 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,065,779 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,348,964 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 108,995 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.21% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 4,705,344 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $551.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 123,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.034300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 346,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 10,587,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,704,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 735,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $99.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 342,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 59.21%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3208.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 108,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 691.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $93.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,454,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 225.30%. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,599,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 2218.58%. The purchase prices were between $148.94 and $172.91, with an estimated average price of $163.02. The stock is now traded at around $157.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 549,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 304.38%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $193.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 591,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 631.21%. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,341,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.