Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Amazon.com Inc, PACCAR Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Sells Visa Inc, WEX Inc, Synchrony Financial

- New Purchases: INTU, XLNX, CZOO, KHC, COP, UPST, SIVB, OMI, WY, PNC, GH, ZEN, TRMB, NFLX, USER, ARHS, MRK, ABT, HRT, COST, TMHC, STT, NKE, ASML, INTC, LUV, MFC, HUN, FL, EW, BE, MCO, SNPS, TEAM, FCF, PANW, AI, FWRG, NXST, CMC, RS, BLMN, LYLT, NTRS, SKM,
- Added Positions: AMZN, PCAR, PLNT, CE, EXPE, WDC, TSLA, VSCO, LOW, NSC, ALLY, AGCO, MRVI, GOOGL, SAIA, BXMT, C, SBNY, ANTM, WSC, WMS, CLH, POOL, UNP, DAR, PPL, TFII, SUMO, BNS, ITT, PNFP, TJX, FTV, AVB, TPR, TDG, SPLK, TENB, SYNH, ADI, JEF, WMT, LPLA, TRU, TAP, PG, KRNT, BIO, MSFT, DIS, CRWD, GXO, AVGO, AIG, BC, CGNX, TECH, NEP, A, ADM, CP, CNC, HPQ, J, STLD, AXON, TDC, FRC, ABBV, DOOO, AVY, VIAC, CVS, CM, CL, PACW, KLAC, SPG, UPS, UNH, VMI, WAL, VG, FIVE, SGH, SMAR, LEVI, NVST, AMAT, TT, STX, TER, TD, EBAY, PODD, CIT, CHTR, AMRS, WING, FND, MQ, STAA, TTEK, OLED, RCEL, VCYT, FFWM, SEDG, SHOP, PEN, EVBG, BAND, BTAI, DOCU, MRNA, BYND, MEG, TDUP, COUR,
- Reduced Positions: V, WEX, BKNG, XOM, GS, JPM, TMUS, GOOG, AXP, AAPL, ISRG, EFX, ESTC, ILMN, IQV, AGNC, CSCO, CHGG, SPGI, MA, ADS, SPB, ADSK, CFX, QCOM, KKR, BBWI, LIN, COIN, HES, BMBL, AB, EQH, AZEK, PFE, CNHI, FCX, CMCSA, CRM, OMF, PLD, NVDA, CHDN, ZTS, SPR, JXN, BSX, WOOF, SHW, PBR, SBLK, TRTN, INTA, LAZ, MCD, MET, PFG, TMO, TGT, BRLT, HLI, GSHD, BURL, KLTR, VRTS, LPRO, WEBR, ACN, MYTE, AEIS, STLA, IPG, ETSY, OMC, MU, SWK, ARW, HIG, INST, INST, HSII, KFRC, U, UBS, EVR, HZNP, BABA, VBTX, DBX,
- Sold Out: SYF, PYPL, ALGN, DELL, MTCH, BLK, ADBE, BX, EQIX, KO, CFG, FNV, SQ, PINS, JNJ, AUY, PAGS, NEE, NVAX, FOUR, AMT, FRSH, FRSH, MS, EVTC, CTAS, MO, BMY, HPE, PM, AMGN, MAN, MCHP, PWSC, CCEP, TBI, CNI, CMI, VZ, GE, SRAD, PLUG, ESMT, UBER, GILD, IDXX, AMD, OLPX, LZ, TXN, CI, LRCX, CWAN, RELY, STNE, ODFL, LEN, VAL, CNM, SRPT, ARNA, BRK.B, ONON, DHI, PHM, TSM, TRHC, THC, UTHR, MRTX, IOVA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Artemis Investment Management LLP
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 188,667 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,065,779 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.15%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,348,964 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 108,995 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.21%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 4,705,344 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $551.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 123,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.034300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 346,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 10,587,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,704,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 735,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $99.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 342,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 59.21%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3208.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 108,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 691.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $93.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,454,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 225.30%. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,599,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Celanese Corp (CE)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 2218.58%. The purchase prices were between $148.94 and $172.91, with an estimated average price of $163.02. The stock is now traded at around $157.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 549,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 304.38%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $193.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 591,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 631.21%. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,341,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.
