Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc Buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Cambridge Bancorp, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: BSCO, BRK.B, STZ, JMST, DVY, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, FDX, MCD, NVDA, QQQ, SPEM, DLN, ESGV, VEA, NLY, ETW, USAS,

BSCO, BRK.B, STZ, JMST, DVY, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, FDX, MCD, NVDA, QQQ, SPEM, DLN, ESGV, VEA, NLY, ETW, USAS, Added Positions: FOCS, CATC, FBND, BSCN, IBMM, SPDW, AAPL, BSCM, PHYS, SDY, MSFT, AMZN, WMT, SCHM, MOAT, FMB, AVEM, CSCO, SPLG, STIP, IBMN, ITOT, IBMO, GLD, SPRO, SPY, SPSM, ISCF, IBMK, AVUV, AGG, PG, VIG, F, PFE, SCHF, EMTL, DNL, RODM, SPMD, MUB, FCT, VV,

FOCS, CATC, FBND, BSCN, IBMM, SPDW, AAPL, BSCM, PHYS, SDY, MSFT, AMZN, WMT, SCHM, MOAT, FMB, AVEM, CSCO, SPLG, STIP, IBMN, ITOT, IBMO, GLD, SPRO, SPY, SPSM, ISCF, IBMK, AVUV, AGG, PG, VIG, F, PFE, SCHF, EMTL, DNL, RODM, SPMD, MUB, FCT, VV, Reduced Positions: SPAB, IWB, SPTS, DGRW, SCHO, IVV, SCHZ, QEMM, VUG, VNQ, XLK, VNQI, VBK, VAW, SCHA, SCHG, DWM,

SPAB, IWB, SPTS, DGRW, SCHO, IVV, SCHZ, QEMM, VUG, VNQ, XLK, VNQI, VBK, VAW, SCHA, SCHG, DWM, Sold Out: BSCL, IBMJ, VZ, FLGE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Cambridge Bancorp, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc owns 102 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sentinel+pension+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 737,523 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,419,545 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 738,495 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 153,417 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 596,023 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.493000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 513,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $322.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $239.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.867100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $126.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.148800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 58.67%. The purchase prices were between $53.09 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 75,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Cambridge Bancorp by 54.69%. The purchase prices were between $85.05 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $91.47. The stock is now traded at around $89.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 27,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.94%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $26.89, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 96,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.66%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 181.54%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3208.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.