Hartline Investment Corp Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Block Inc

Investment company Hartline Investment Corp Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Snowflake Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Block Inc, Chegg Inc, MicroStrategy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartline Investment Corp. As of 2021Q4, Hartline Investment Corp owns 116 stocks with a total value of $730 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 167 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.04% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 213,765 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 332,987 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 469,381 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 248,297 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $109.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 41,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.89 and $40.36, with an estimated average price of $37.99. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $177.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $106.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.503500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 87,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $230.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 61,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $292.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 48,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $585.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 26,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 31.17%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $280.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 115.97%. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $151.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $544.49 and $860, with an estimated average price of $687.4.

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $116.65 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $133.88.

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5.