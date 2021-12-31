Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hartline Investment Corp Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Block Inc

Investment company Hartline Investment Corp (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Snowflake Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Block Inc, Chegg Inc, MicroStrategy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartline Investment Corp. As of 2021Q4, Hartline Investment Corp owns 116 stocks with a total value of $730 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HARTLINE INVESTMENT CORP
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 167 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.04%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 213,765 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.26%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 332,987 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  4. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 469,381 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  5. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 248,297 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%
New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $109.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 41,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (RYAN)

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.89 and $40.36, with an estimated average price of $37.99. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $177.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $106.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.503500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 87,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $230.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 61,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $292.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 48,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $585.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 26,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 31.17%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $280.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 115.97%. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $151.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $544.49 and $860, with an estimated average price of $687.4.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS)

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $116.65 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $133.88.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5.



