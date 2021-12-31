Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Advisory Services & Investments, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Schwab International Equity ETF

Investment company Advisory Services & Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Services & Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Advisory Services & Investments, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Advisory Services & Investments, LLC
  1. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 466,543 shares, 16.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 137,824 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 287,055 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 59,332 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 133,209 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Advisory Services & Investments, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $921.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Advisory Services & Investments, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.



