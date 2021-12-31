Advisory Services & Investments, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Schwab International Equity ETF

New Purchases: TSLA, SCHF,

TSLA, SCHF, Added Positions: DFUS, DFAS, DFAT, DFIV, DFAX,

DFUS, DFAS, DFAT, DFIV, DFAX, Reduced Positions: SCHG, SCHZ, HYG, SCHV, PCY, BWX, FM, SCHH, DJP, MSFT, SCHP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Services & Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Advisory Services & Investments, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisory Services & Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisory+services+%26+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 466,543 shares, 16.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 137,824 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 287,055 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 59,332 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 133,209 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Advisory Services & Investments, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $921.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Services & Investments, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.