Advisory Services & Investments, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Schwab International Equity ETF

- New Purchases: TSLA, SCHF,
- Added Positions: DFUS, DFAS, DFAT, DFIV, DFAX,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, SCHZ, HYG, SCHV, PCY, BWX, FM, SCHH, DJP, MSFT, SCHP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Advisory Services & Investments, LLC
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 466,543 shares, 16.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 137,824 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 287,055 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 59,332 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 133,209 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
Advisory Services & Investments, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $921.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 238 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Advisory Services & Investments, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.
