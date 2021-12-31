Cornerstone Partners Capital Management, Llc Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Doximity Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Cloudflare Inc

- New Purchases: DOCS,
- Added Positions: ACWI,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, AGG, VTI,
- Sold Out: NET, SNOW, DM,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 647,938 shares, 50.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.62%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,893,049 shares, 33.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 249.81%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 132,965 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.41%
- iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 305,353 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) - 377,580 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio.
Cornerstone Partners Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 66,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Cornerstone Partners Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 249.81%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.59%. The holding were 1,893,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Cornerstone Partners Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Cornerstone Partners Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.Sold Out: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)
Cornerstone Partners Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The sale prices were between $4.75 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $6.7.
