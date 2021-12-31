Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys Chevron Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: CVX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chevron Corp, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Planning LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fiduciary Planning LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu (ACIO) - 689,578 shares, 18.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74% Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) - 505,468 shares, 18.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02% Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) - 400,171 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 187,754 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 215,056 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53%

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $136.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.