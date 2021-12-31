Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys Chevron Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Fiduciary Planning LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Planning LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fiduciary Planning LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Fiduciary Planning LLC
  1. ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu (ACIO) - 689,578 shares, 18.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74%
  2. Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) - 505,468 shares, 18.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02%
  3. Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) - 400,171 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 187,754 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 215,056 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53%
New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Fiduciary Planning LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $136.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Fiduciary Planning LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fiduciary Planning LLC. Also check out:

1. Fiduciary Planning LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fiduciary Planning LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fiduciary Planning LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fiduciary Planning LLC keeps buying
