Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, Sells Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, The Lovesac Co, SPDR DoubleLi

Just now
Investment company Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, sells Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, The Lovesac Co, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 542,003 shares, 16.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
  2. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 848,382 shares, 13.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.13%
  3. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 225,880 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.65%
  4. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 338,574 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.93%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 93,537 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.03%
New Purchase: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 23,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $231.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2770.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 74 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Palatin Technologies Inc (PTN)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Palatin Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.34 and $0.86, with an estimated average price of $0.48. The stock is now traded at around $0.424450. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 651.42%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 116,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $290.94 and $321.86, with an estimated average price of $303.98. The stock is now traded at around $300.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 25,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 38.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $21.83, with an estimated average price of $21.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.466900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 155,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 38.37%. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 93,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 87.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 57,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.12%. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $61.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 34,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: The Lovesac Co (LOVE)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in The Lovesac Co. The sale prices were between $58.77 and $85.1, with an estimated average price of $73.22.

Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $46.97 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $47.29.

Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.



