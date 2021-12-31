Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. Buys Roku Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Zillow Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: TOST, XPEV, AUR, ALLO, LICY,
- Added Positions: ROKU, ZM, TWLO, HOOD, TDOC, DOCU, TWTR, PATH, EXAS, CRSP, DKNG, SQ, STNE, RBLX, DNA, PACB, NTLA, LPSN, DDD, MELI, SNAP, ADPT, NVTA, SPLK, NIU, CDNA, GENI, TWST, AVAV, GRMN, TRMB, BLDE, MKFG, SLGC, ACHR, SKLZ, SGFY, TWOU, VCYT, VLD, KTOS, PTON, ONEM, SDGR, BLI, SHLS, AEM, VALE, DAR, HEI, JOBY, HON, OIS, PTRA, SLB, TDY, WY, CHX, SPR, FTI, PFGC, BNR, CSTL, TPIC, LBRT, PAGS,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, Z, PYPL, FB, OPEN, U, PINS, COIN, ICE, SE, INTU, PRLB, EDIT, DIS, SHOP, NFLX, SPOT, NET, IOVA, CTVA, GOOG, JD, ETSY, LC, REGN, FTCH, AAPL, LMT, PDD, DPZ, IRDM, OKTA, TXG, PLTR, TER, WDAY, BILI, BA, CERS, INCY, PFE, APTV, NSTG, SEDG, PD, BILL, TSP, ANSS, BIDU, CAT, CVX, COP, DE, XOM, LHX, IONS, MGA, NTR, SSYS, SNPS, VRTX, BBL, NXPI, VEEV, CLXT, BEAM, APD, ALB, HES, AU, ADM, BP, GOLD, BG, CF, CTRA, CNQ, SNP, DVN, EOG, ESLT, FCX, HAL, HP, HUN, IP, NEM, NUE, OXY, OII, PKG, PBR, PXD, LIN, RIO, RDS.A, SSRM, SCCO, STLD, SU, TTE, UNP, VLO, WMB, TECK, PSTI, AGI, BTG, MOS, MPC, XYL, PSX, NOMD, CLLS, UNVR, MCRB, AQB, BKR, WHD, ACCD, MASS, RXRX, QSI, VERV,
- Sold Out: AMZN, MDB, ATVI, XONE, PSTG, HCIC, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 4,320,858 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.21%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 959,719 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.06%
- Block Inc (SQ) - 5,334,494 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 610,114 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24%
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 3,595,840 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.93%
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $25.257200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,641,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $36.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 280,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Aurora Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.11, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 788,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 204,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 42,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Roku Inc by 45.93%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $155.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 3,595,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 55.68%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $141.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 3,668,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 30.04%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $196.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,984,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc by 217.12%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 14,512,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 46.70%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,511,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,297,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: (XONE)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.78 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $23.9.Sold Out: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Pure Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17.Sold Out: Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V (HCIC)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.87.
