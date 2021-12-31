Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. Buys Roku Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Zillow Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: TOST, XPEV, AUR, ALLO, LICY,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roku Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Twilio Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, DocuSign Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Zillow Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. owns 204 stocks with a total value of $19 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 4,320,858 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.21% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 959,719 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.06% Block Inc (SQ) - 5,334,494 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 610,114 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24% Roku Inc (ROKU) - 3,595,840 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.93%

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $25.257200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,641,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $36.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 280,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Aurora Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.11, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 788,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 204,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 42,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Roku Inc by 45.93%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $155.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 3,595,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 55.68%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $141.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 3,668,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 30.04%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $196.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,984,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc by 217.12%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 14,512,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 46.70%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,511,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,297,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.78 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $23.9.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Pure Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.87.