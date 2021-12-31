Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Buys Global Payments Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells Zoetis Inc, American Tower Corp, Nike Inc

New Purchases: TMX, CTAS, MMC, SDY,

Investment company Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Current Portfolio ) buys Global Payments Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, Cintas Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells Zoetis Inc, American Tower Corp, Nike Inc, Schlumberger, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp . As of 2021Q4, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp owns 99 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 649,666 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 555,616 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 366,999 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 453,117 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 217,515 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $154.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $383.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $143.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 32,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $510.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2770.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.