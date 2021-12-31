Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Samjo Capital LLC Buys RumbleON Inc, Iteris Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Sells GAN, Exagen Inc, Quotient Technology Inc

Investment company Samjo Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys RumbleON Inc, Iteris Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Research Solutions Inc, sells GAN, Exagen Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, Nephros Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samjo Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Samjo Capital LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Samjo Capital LLC
  1. PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,315,000 shares, 28.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07%
  2. Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 330,000 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
  3. Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 735,000 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
  4. Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 235,000 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.76%
  5. RumbleON Inc (RMBL) - 209,000 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: RumbleON Inc (RMBL)

Samjo Capital LLC initiated holding in RumbleON Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.23 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $39.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 209,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Iteris Inc (ITI)

Samjo Capital LLC added to a holding in Iteris Inc by 36.14%. The purchase prices were between $3.74 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.82. The stock is now traded at around $3.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,940,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)

Samjo Capital LLC added to a holding in Thryv Holdings Inc by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $41.69, with an estimated average price of $34.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Research Solutions Inc (RSSS)

Samjo Capital LLC added to a holding in Research Solutions Inc by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $2.15 and $2.79, with an estimated average price of $2.47. The stock is now traded at around $2.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: GAN Ltd (GAN)

Samjo Capital LLC sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

Sold Out: Exagen Inc (XGN)

Samjo Capital LLC sold out a holding in Exagen Inc. The sale prices were between $8.97 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Samjo Capital LLC. Also check out:

