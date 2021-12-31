Samjo Capital LLC Buys RumbleON Inc, Iteris Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Sells GAN, Exagen Inc, Quotient Technology Inc

New Purchases: RMBL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RumbleON Inc, Iteris Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Research Solutions Inc, sells GAN, Exagen Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, Nephros Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samjo Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Samjo Capital LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,315,000 shares, 28.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07% Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 330,000 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71% Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 735,000 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 235,000 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.76% RumbleON Inc (RMBL) - 209,000 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. New Position

Samjo Capital LLC initiated holding in RumbleON Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.23 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $39.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 209,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samjo Capital LLC added to a holding in Iteris Inc by 36.14%. The purchase prices were between $3.74 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.82. The stock is now traded at around $3.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,940,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samjo Capital LLC added to a holding in Thryv Holdings Inc by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $41.69, with an estimated average price of $34.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samjo Capital LLC added to a holding in Research Solutions Inc by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $2.15 and $2.79, with an estimated average price of $2.47. The stock is now traded at around $2.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Samjo Capital LLC sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

Samjo Capital LLC sold out a holding in Exagen Inc. The sale prices were between $8.97 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.68.