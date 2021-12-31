Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys VanEck Gold Miners ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Amgen Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: AMGN, SCCO, XLE, MMM, PENN, GDXJ, CSX, FNF, HSY, MS, SNPS, NXPI, UBER, ISO, RVP,

AMGN, SCCO, XLE, MMM, PENN, GDXJ, CSX, FNF, HSY, MS, SNPS, NXPI, UBER, ISO, RVP, Added Positions: GDX, DIS, IWF, FOCS, CRM, PHYS, SGOV, ITOT, SPY, IVV, BAC, FB, PFE, BA, ABBV, ESGU, ICSH, JPST, APD, TYG, CVS, DAL, SPYV, EFV, EFG, GLD, GOOG, WMT, V, KNDI, AXP, JD, GM, BMY, SCHW, KO, CMCSA, JNJ, QCOM, VTI, VLUE, BCS, IXN, IXG, IJR, JPM, ESGE, SPLK, CAPL, PYPL, FULT, SBUX, BABA, TMO, IYE, CVX, UPS, RTX, SIVB, VOO, LOW, TXN, BX,

GDX, DIS, IWF, FOCS, CRM, PHYS, SGOV, ITOT, SPY, IVV, BAC, FB, PFE, BA, ABBV, ESGU, ICSH, JPST, APD, TYG, CVS, DAL, SPYV, EFV, EFG, GLD, GOOG, WMT, V, KNDI, AXP, JD, GM, BMY, SCHW, KO, CMCSA, JNJ, QCOM, VTI, VLUE, BCS, IXN, IXG, IJR, JPM, ESGE, SPLK, CAPL, PYPL, FULT, SBUX, BABA, TMO, IYE, CVX, UPS, RTX, SIVB, VOO, LOW, TXN, BX, Reduced Positions: ORCL, COST, T, CME, XOM, IEFA, DFAC, QQQ, JNPR, BIL, GER, VZ, ESSA, GSBD, CSCO, IWV, LVS, ZTS, OSUR, PPL, WYNN, SLB, EMO, LUMN, PEP, IBM, GIS, NFLX, XLV, IGT, CIM, TCBI, EPD, VLO, ATVI, GILD, VERX, TEVA, TGT, BLK, ROK, MDT, FDX, INTC, IYG, PG, RY, RF, NKE, GSK, COP, ACN,

ORCL, COST, T, CME, XOM, IEFA, DFAC, QQQ, JNPR, BIL, GER, VZ, ESSA, GSBD, CSCO, IWV, LVS, ZTS, OSUR, PPL, WYNN, SLB, EMO, LUMN, PEP, IBM, GIS, NFLX, XLV, IGT, CIM, TCBI, EPD, VLO, ATVI, GILD, VERX, TEVA, TGT, BLK, ROK, MDT, FDX, INTC, IYG, PG, RY, RF, NKE, GSK, COP, ACN, Sold Out: MMP, SQ, FLS, VRME, PAA, CORR, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Gold Miners ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Amgen Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Southern Copper Corp, sells Oracle Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, AT&T Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quadrant+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,997 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 41,065 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) - 131,827 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 87,713 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,267 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $242.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $65.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 490.45%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 77,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.148800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 28,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.27%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $276.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 47.98%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $216.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.54%. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 99,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 160.92%. The purchase prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.01. The stock is now traded at around $100.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VerifyMe Inc. The sale prices were between $3.16 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $3.48.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $8.76 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $3 and $5.28, with an estimated average price of $4.25.